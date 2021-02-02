Despite lacking a completed environmental impact statement, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) recently voted to move the Beltway expansion forward in a 2-1 vote by the Board of Public Works, with Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D) as the lone dissenter. Hogan has since issued a request for proposals to four developers.

The project has been met with opposition from the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, environmental activists, the U.S. Navy and county residents, who argue that the Capital Beltway expansion will threaten hundreds of acres of natural parkland and streams and require the destruction of numerous homes.

State officials have failed to provide reliable toll revenue projections for the multibillion dollar project, which is concerning given that the public-private partnership behind the project plans to pay down the costs through toll revenue over the next 50 years.

One study estimated that tolls for the Capital Beltway could end up being more than $2 per mile — more than 200 times the national average.

And it’s likely that these expensive tolls won’t even cover the project’s full costs. Although Hogan has stated that the Capital Beltway expansion will come at “no net cost” to local taxpayers, a recent study estimated that the project could require a government subsidy between $482 million to $1 billion.

Though the project was proposed to address traffic congestion, it is unlikely to do so. Instead of decreasing traffic, expanding the Capital Beltway, similar to other highway projects before it, will almost assuredly set off a chain reaction of societal decisions — often referred to as “induced demand” — where new roadway creates new drivers, ultimately leading to more highway congestion across more lanes.

Meanwhile, each year pollution from cars, trucks and other vehicles cuts short an estimated 58,000 lives in the United States and increases the risk of lung cancer, stroke and heart disease.

As we confront the next wave of this deadly pandemic, we must be aware that studies have shown that pollution is linked to worsened coronavirus outcomes, causing us to lose even more family, friends and community members than we otherwise would have.

Not only will the Capital Beltway project fail to solve traffic congestion, but it will also negatively impact the overall health of our planet.

Transportation is now Maryland’s No. 1 e source of greenhouse gas emissions. Maryland is also among the states most vulnerable to climate change, as rising sea levels and increased storm intensity will continue to have devastating and far-reaching environmental and economic impacts on Chesapeake Bay and the quality of life Marylanders enjoy.

The time is now for Maryland to put an end to ineffective and harmful highway boondoggle projects, including the Capital Beltway expansion. Instead, we need to fix the crumbling roads and bridges we already have and invest in healthier, cleaner transportation options, such as electrified public transit, biking and walking.

As a post-pandemic world begins to appear on the horizon, Marylanders must take our future into our own hands, building a transportation system where we all can drive less and live more.