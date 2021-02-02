But a broader accounting into this dark event also demands a serious examination of the apparent role of numerous other Trump officials in corrupting our understanding of the violent right-wing extremist threat, which may have left us unprepared for the attack.

AD

Democrats in the House are scrutinizing the role that the political manipulation of this understanding of right-wing violence inside the government might have played in facilitating the insurrection, according to Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

AD

“We’re exploring what warning signs were missed, whether there were systemic failures, and closely examining whether the politicization of intelligence played a role,” Schiff told me in an emailed statement.

The “politicization of intelligence” is the key phrase. If examined successfully, this would constitute an important aspect of our badly needed post-Trump fumigation.

AD

That’s because it would illuminate a big story that is still poorly understood: the corruption of large swaths of the government for the purpose of manufacturing a Trump reelection narrative that was mostly rank propaganda.

Trump’s corrupt campaign propaganda

During the campaign, many top Trump national security and law enforcement officials dramatically and concertedly inflated the antifa threat, reinforcing Trump’s message that a Joe Biden presidency would lead to full-scale civil collapse amid rampaging left-wing terror mobs.

AD

But after Jan. 6, the role that this corrupt state-sponsored agitprop may have played in helping create the conditions for the insurrection is also calling out for scrutiny.

AD

An examination of this is emerging from two ongoing investigations conducted by House Democrats. The first — by the Intelligence, Judiciary, Oversight and Homeland Security committees — is examining the insurrection itself.

The second — by the Intelligence Committee — is an effort to get to the bottom of a complaint filed by a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower in September. He alleged that agency higher-ups pressured analysts to hype the leftist terror threat and downplay white supremacist violence.

“In both the DHS investigation and the January 6th review, our goals are consistent: ensuring that the Intelligence Community is accurately assessing the domestic terrorist threat,” Schiff told me.

The hyping of antifa

Schiff’s responses came after I asked his office about an extraordinary New York Times report detailing Trump’s use of the government to hype the antifa menace, and how it distracted from the focus on violent right-wing extremism, potentially smoothing the way for the assault on the Capitol.

AD

AD

As the Times report details, agencies such as DHS and the Justice Department saw a “substantial” shift of resources toward the purported leftist threat and away from right-wing violence, “at a time when the threat from the far right was building ominously.”

Per the Times, this included the shifting of some law enforcement away from right-wing and toward left-wing violence; pressure to concoct left-wing extremist conspiracies “that never materialized,” and the squelching of efforts to publicize the violent right-wing extremist threat.

It’s important to emphasize the degree to which government and prosecutorial resources were deployed to manufacture Trump’s reelection propaganda. And there’s this:

AD

Requests for funding to bolster the number of analysts who search social media posts for warnings of potential violent extremism were denied by top homeland security officials, limiting the department’s ability to spot developing threats like the post-Election Day anger among far-right groups over Mr. Trump’s loss.

That dovetails with the DHS whistleblower’s claim of pressure to manipulate intelligence to serve Trump’s political narratives.

AD

A House Intelligence Committee official confirms that claims about senior DHS people trying to “politicize intelligence activities” has been the focus of its investigation since the last Congress. But there’s more to be done, which will require the Biden administration’s cooperation.

We “hope and expect the new Administration and political appointees at the Department to comply with previous requests for documents and interviews,” the committee official tells me.

To be fair, how all this politicization helped lead to the Jan. 6 assault is murky. And a serious danger here must be avoided. With Biden ordering a review of the domestic violence extremism threat, congressional Democrats will have to exercise serious oversight on the administration’s handling of it, while also taking great care not to use Congress’s investigative machinery to smear legitimate right-wing political activity.

AD

AD

But handled appropriately, a full accounting of the role of this deep corruption of the government in helping pave the road to Jan. 6 could be illuminating.

“Far-right, white supremacist and anti-government extremism, often nurtured online, has become one of the most dangerous threats to our nation,” Schiff told me. “In the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol incited by Trump, it’s all the more important that we continue our work.”

All this points to deeper pathologies. As Simon Rosenberg argues, the manufactured narrative of an organized, violent left-wing terror threat became more than just Trump’s reelection agitprop. It has also furnished ideological justification for the descent into violent authoritarian politics that we’ve seen from the movements that converged on the Capitol.

AD

An accounting of the Trumpian corruption of the government to concoct these story lines could start us down a path toward a fuller reckoning with how those pathologies really took hold.