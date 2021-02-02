Let me try this: If you support Joe Biden, you’re a terrible person. Feel bad about yourself now? What if I used thousands of words (which I could do) to lay out all the terrible things about Biden that I believe should make you realize how right I have been all along? Still nothing? Of course not. Moral missives fired across our vast political divide always land with a dud.

And yet, Trump’s adversaries feel endlessly compelled to demand, from their imagined thrones of judgment, that Trump supporters not only turn away but also disavow their previous association with him. Their dogged insistence on the latter is a reason the former doesn’t happen.

Consider this: I’m glad that Richard M. Nixon was president. He normalized relations with China, helped thaw the Cold War by signing nuclear arms treaties with the Soviets, established the Environmental Protection Agency and signed Title IX legislation to bring gender equality to collegiate sports, among many other historic accomplishments. There is no contradiction in being glad Nixon was president while also agreeing it was right to force him from office because of the Watergate affair.

Likewise, from my perspective, I’ll always be glad Trump was president. He transformed the GOP from a blue-blood country club into a home for blue-collar Americans. He built one of the best job-producing economies in our history. He strengthened our Southern border, lifted job-killing regulations to achieve energy independence and oversaw the record-breaking delivery of a coronavirus vaccine. His “America First” agenda spoke to millions of Americans who previously felt sidelined.

But after Nov. 3, Trump substantially harmed the nation with the falsehood that the election was stolen, culminating in a reckless tirade before an angry mob in Washington on Jan. 6 that, intentionally or not, contributed to the tragedy at the U.S. Capitol. It is not a contradiction to be glad that Trump was president while agreeing that his actions since Election Day should extinguish his political future — by the choice of the voters, that is, not a vengeful impeachment finding that would validate the notion that the elites are disenfranchising the grass roots.

Part of the daily lecture is the insistence that Trump’s final act was utterly predictable. No, but it was admittedly always plausible. Similarly, had Hillary Clinton won in 2016, one might have predicted, based on past experience, that she would have been impeached for badly bungling foreign affairs, entangling the presidency in conflicts of interest or mishandling high-level government communications. We take our chances with every candidate.

Millions of Trump voters feel compelled to continue defending him, and on many fronts they should, from the baseless drumbeat of “Russian collusion” to critics blaming him for covid-19 fatalities to two rushed impeachments and many other unfair assaults on his presidency. But they must also acknowledge that Trump’s refusal to admit his election loss, and his reckless admonition to “show strength” in order to “stop the steal” just before an angry mob marched on our U.S. Capitol, are acts that no patriotic American can defend.

If patriotism isn’t enough, there’s also a practical political reason for Republicans to let Trump go — to preserve his movement. Trumpism is a cause worth fighting for, but Trump’s endless personal detours and outrages hindered its success. Biden is working expediently to undo what Trump managed, in spite of himself, to accomplish, enacting policies and programs that are much more liberal than advertised (to no one’s real surprise). For Republicans, salvaging Trumpism depends on winning the House and Senate in 2022, then retaking the White House in 2024. They are goals well within reach, if Trump himself can be shunted aside.

Millions of Americans will continue to love Trump, and that’s okay. Love is a complicated emotion, seldom based on reason. But moving on is sometimes the healthiest course of action — and rest assured, no apologies will be necessary.

