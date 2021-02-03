I have represented individuals on police accountability issues for more than two decades. From my vantage point, the problem is easy to diagnose. Systemic racism permeates our law enforcement. When a police officer commits a crime, there is a sense of impunity. The officer knows that he is not likely to be arrested or prosecuted for the offense. The original sin in this equation is the police investigation itself. The very term “investigation” is a misnomer, because in misconduct cases, police are investigating themselves — their friends, their partners, their desk colleagues. The fox is guarding the hen house, and, in such a situation, the prosecution is unlikely to succeed.

I have been very critical of decisions not to prosecute in cases I was involved in — including Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., and Tamir Rice in Cleveland — but I recognize that the police investigation gave the prosecutor an easy way out. No other profession is charged with investigating itself but we still ask the police to investigate police misconduct. Conflicts of interest and the infamous blue wall of silence — where police decline to “snitch” on their colleague — pervert the course of justice for many Black families.

After the killing of Freddie Gray in 2015, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby became one of the few prosecutors in the country to attempt to prosecute police for the killing of a Black man. In a statement made following the unsuccessful prosecutions, she was quick to note how the police in Baltimore went out of their way to sabotage their investigation and her prosecution. The police investigators created a video to disprove the state’s case. They put the police wagon in which Gray suffered injuries that led to his death back into use soon after the incident, first having first taken it to the city yard for cleaning. They placed a detective on the case who had no experience investigating homicide cases. They assigned an officer who was a witness to the incident to investigate the case. It was unsurprising when the accused officers won in court, the Fraternal Order of Police congratulated the detective who oversaw the police investigation, tweeting, “Here’s to the Baltimore 6 defense team, the FOP and Detective Taylor.”

Maryland in 2021 appears ready to make progress. After much consultation with stakeholders, including an eight-month Commission on Police Accountability, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) has introduced the Police Reform and Accountability Act of 2021. It includes the repeal of the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights and a new use-of-force statute. But the details matter. Having heard the feedback of the Black community, and recognizing the wrongs of the past, Jones has committed to creating a new independent investigation agency focused only on police misconduct cases. This bill is a part of the speaker’s robust “Black agenda” that includes bills on police reform and racial equity in homeownership, health and wealth.

Unfortunately, other legislators have missed the mark. Senate Judiciary Chair Will Smith (D-Montgomery) has a bill that aims to mandate that the attorney general’s office preside over the investigation of every police misconduct case resulting in death. The bill would keep the status quo of having police investigate themselves, and the attorney general would have to work with the local police department to investigate any incident. At the conclusion of an investigation, the investigation would be turned over to the local prosecutor, who would decide whether to prosecute the case based on the attorney general’s investigation.

For a purported police reform bill, the legislation is a blunder. Not only would it keep police in a position to investigate themselves and perpetuate that original sin of undermining any potential prosecution, it also would take the local prosecutors — who know the local community better — out of the oversight process. This then would leave local prosecutors with the nonsensical circumstance of making a prosecutorial decision over an investigation in which they had no role. The result would be more confusion, fewer police misconduct prosecutions and more police impunity.

Police reform is a complicated topic, but the details matter. The country is at an important juncture on this issue, and it is up to legislators to pursue measures that will end impunity and advance justice. Tamir, Mike, Freddie and so many others deserve nothing less.