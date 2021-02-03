So as long as Democrats are putting such a focus on restoring and securing our democracy, they ought to finally do the right thing and make their presidential nominating contest more democratic.

Which is why Democrats in Nevada, particularly former Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid, think the time is right to finally liberate the party from the tyranny of Iowa and New Hampshire:

Reid, a party kingmaker who secured Nevada’s No. 3 spot on the calendar in 2008, has been making the case for Nevada to one of the top aides to Biden, who as president has significant influence on the Democratic National Committee. Nevada Democrats also plan to make their case in the coming months to the DNC, which sets the party’s nominating process. Meanwhile, the state’s Democratic-majority Legislature is set to consider legislation that would shift Nevada’s caucuses to a primary and make it the first contest in the states.

They have a good case to make that Nevada is a far better representation of today’s Democratic Party than heavily rural, almost all-White Iowa and New Hampshire. It’s racially diverse, has a strong union presence and is much more pleasant to campaign in during the winter months.

Which was something White House press secretary Jen Psaki alluded to when she was asked about the subject in Wednesday’s press briefing, though otherwise she shamelessly dodged the question:

We are certainly not focused on the next political campaign here quite yet, and we don’t have any point of view to share on the order of the presidential nominating contest. Though Nevada’s a little warmer, but you know, all great states.

We can joke about this, but it’s serious: The most important contests of the presidential nominating campaign are deeply undemocratic, and if Democrats are going to continue to make the case against the other undemocratic features of our system, they ought to clean up their own house.

And while it’s going to be somewhere between difficult and impossible to get rid of the electoral college or the Senate any time soon, reforming the primary system is something they could do relatively easily.

One important step would be to get rid of caucuses entirely. Caucuses are an abomination that restrict participation to a tiny portion of the electorate and systematically exclude entire classes of people who can’t stand around in a gym for three hours on a Tuesday night, including people with disabilities and many hourly shift workers.

Which is why almost no one shows up to them. In Iowa, turnout in the 2020 general election was 73 percent; in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses it was a pathetic 9 percent. In Nevada, things were was just as bad: 65 percent turnout in the general election; just 5 percent in the caucuses. Even if the Iowa caucuses hadn’t been a logistical catastrophe — that was an entire year ago; you might have forgotten — they still wouldn’t have represented the wishes of the Democratic electorate.

Which is why, if Nevada wants to be first in the country, the first thing it should do is follow through on switching to a primary. At least New Hampshire boasted a respectable 42 percent primary turnout, compared with 76 percent in the general election.

New Hampshire is the biggest impediment to Nevada’s plans, because a state law there requires that its primary be held at least seven days before any other state’s. (Iowa has a similar law requiring that its caucus be the first.) But state laws can change.

Iowa and New Hampshire won’t go down without a fight. In addition to loving the fact that presidential candidates treat them like kings every four years, the two states’ political activists have convinced themselves that they deserve to have an elevated role in the process because they’re so thoughtful and serious about it. There is very little evidence to support that belief.

If Iowa and New Hampshire were too recalcitrant about giving up some of their power in the service of democracy, perhaps the federal government could make them an offer they can’t refuse. The withdrawal of federal funds can focus the mind.

I’m kidding — not that such a thing shouldn’t happen, but it won’t. Nevertheless, the ultimate goal shouldn’t be just replacing Iowa and New Hampshire with Nevada at the front of the line. It should be getting rid of the whole idea of privileging one state and its idiosyncratic concerns over everyone else’s.

There are plenty of proposals out there for alternate formats. For instance, some years ago Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) introduced a plan for rotating regional primaries, which would allow the opportunity for every American to be pandered to at least once every few elections.

That could be the solution, or it could be some other idea. But if Democrats really want to show their commitment to reform that strengthens and enhances democracy, they ought to add reform of the primaries to their agenda.