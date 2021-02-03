Instead, the women trudged through snow to a nearby park. Hundreds of police lined the route. Rankin, 87, complained, “There is no reason why old ladies shouldn’t be allowed to go into the Capitol.” The group pursued a legal challenge, and eventually courts struck down the 1882 law as “irretrievably in conflict with the Bill of Rights.” Many demonstrations at the Capitol since then might have been kept away if the strictures had remained.

Of course, no mere rule could have blocked the pro-Trump mob from rampaging into the Capitol a half-century later, leaving five dead and shattering doors, windows and norms of democracy. But another dispiriting casualty of the Jan. 6 riot may be decades of effort by civil liberties lawyers and others to affirm the right to assemble peaceably on those grounds.

A more militarized Washington, with visible troops, taller fences and a higher bar for large gatherings, would be a betrayal of that hard-won privilege. Yet Yogananda Pittman, acting Capitol Police chief, favors “permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol.” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), a key player in legislative branch appropriations, said last month there is “a very good chance” the security perimeter will be moved outward.

Washington officials have expressed dismay. Hardening a city whose monuments and grand buildings evoke the openness of democracy not only would make it less attractive to tourists and residents — we got a glimpse of this future when children were barred from the Capitol’s legendary sledding hill after this week’s snowfall — but also could chill nonviolent demonstrations, especially by people who wish to gather near their elected representatives.

Historically, it was often easier to protest at the White House fence than close to the Capitol, perhaps a legacy of the time when Pennsylvania officials refused to send state militia to protect the Continental Congress in Philadelphia from angry federal soldiers demanding their pay. The incident helped spur Congress to establish a federal district for the new nation’s capital, where lawmakers could control their own security.

Last month’s riot was the deadliest Capitol assault by a homegrown attacker, but not the first. In 1954, Puerto Rican nationalists fired from the House gallery, wounding five lawmakers. Two radical left groups set off nighttime bombs, the Weather Underground in 1971 and the Armed Resistance Unit in 1983, each leaving wrecked rooms but no injuries. The explosions prompted installation of metal detectors and video surveillance, but like the heightened measures that followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, these were adopted primarily to screen individuals, not in anticipation of a violent mob.

First to be convicted of violating the 19th-century rules was Jacob Coxey, an Ohio businessman who led thousands of unemployed people on an 1894 march to Washington. Police clubbed him and his followers off the property. Coxey and his lieutenants went to jail for 20 days. By the 1940s, Congress had gotten even more specific: Organizations had to seek prior approval and break into groups of five that stayed 100 feet apart as they approached the Capitol.

Exceptions were rare, as police periodically arrested unauthorized demonstrators. Then came the biggest bust. On May 5, 1971, police arrested 1,200 people who were sitting or standing on the east steps to protest the Vietnam War (12,000 people were rounded up in D.C. during three days of the Mayday protests). The demonstrators had been invited by New York Rep. Bella Abzug and California Rep. Ron Dellums, both Democrats.

Dellums, smacked in the gut with a billy club as he tried to stop the arrests, became lead plaintiff in a case brought against the Capitol police by the ACLU. In 1977, the U.S. District Court ruled police had acted illegally in removing peaceful demonstrators. Detainees received checks for as much as $3,200 in compensation.

The Rankin Brigade won too. The Supreme Court in 1972 affirmed a lower-court ruling that the 19th-century law was unconstitutional. Congress had to rewrite its regulations. The permit process became less arbitrary.

The judges who struck down the old rules were skeptical that demonstrations interfered with legislative work, suggesting that members were already protected by bans on firearms or unauthorized persons on the floor of the House or Senate. “We do not consider,” the judges said, “that Congress is threatened by a state of anarchy.” Until last month, they were right. But shame on us if we allow one anarchic mob to cause the forever fencing-off of the arena of U.S. democracy.