For over 100 years, a group of black-cloaked men in top hats has gathered once a year around a groundhog to perpetuate the delusion that the groundhog is an immortal being that can predict the weather. The news media collaborates to print whatever this rodent portends.

There is a whole group of people who have studied for years so that people will give them money to put rubber gloves on and stick their hands into your mouth and determine things about you based just on your teeth.

Thousands upon thousands of streets have a little blue metal box where, if you put a specially purchased little sticker on a piece of paper you have licked and drop that paper into the box, a person will have to come and take it to an address you have written on it. Only certain people who must wear special uniforms have access to these boxes.

President George W. Bush’s father was President George H.W. Bush!

The Earth is an enormous oblate spheroid hurtling through space, and on each end of it is a gargantuan chunk of ice.

There is a document that 233 years ago a handful of men in Philadelphia wrote on a piece of paper, and before we want to do anything, we have to go and look at it and see if they said it was okay to do. The last time anyone changed this document was in 1992 when a college student started a campaign because he was mad about the grade he had been given.

You can travel from the United States all the way across the Atlantic Ocean and reach a place where you can still be understood speaking English unless you’re trying to say the word “aluminum.”

If you stick a prong into a hole in your wall, you can access enormous power — and for the past several decades, most devices sold in stores are designed to run on this very power!

Every year a small group of people called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gathers to give statuettes to movies and television productions. Symbologists have tried to determine a pattern to the awards but it is seemingly random.

The planet is equipped with literally millions of built-in devices for capturing carbon from the atmosphere and turning it into oxygen, but humans often cut them down!

There is a branch of the U.S. military known only as the “Space Force.”