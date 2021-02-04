Unfortunately, we were so burdened, which means that not only have we struggled to assemble a unified purpose and determination to overcome the pandemic, even when it’s over we’ll still be fighting about how to remember it.

You can already see the shape of that disagreement in the way Republicans are revising recent history. To summarize, this is the argument they’ll make in the coming years:

Trump did a great job on the pandemic.

Whatever success President Biden has in cleaning up the mess Trump made only proves that the pandemic was no big deal in the first place.

The damage the economy suffered was not because of the pandemic itself but because of Democratic politicians who overreacted to it.

Republican officials who denied, minimized and politicized the threat of the virus are the real heroes.

To see how it works, let me refer you to a recent Fox News appearance by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, an ardent Trumpite and election denier who is now being held up on the right as the architect of a covid success story. Here’s what she told Laura Ingraham about criticism she has received over her policies related to the pandemic:

I really think it's about control. They have used for the last year fear to control people. And in South Dakota, we just took a very different path. We knew the science told us we couldn't stop the virus. We could slow it down and protect people who might be vulnerable and make sure we had enough hospital capacity to take care of those who would need it. But that we were going to do it together and allow people to be flexible to take care of their families and still put food on the table. So that was a unique approach that for our people really worked well. We did have tragedies and we did have losses, but we also got through it better than virtually every other state. And I think the media hates that, because it really is a testimony to what Republicans believe in, what we conservatives believe in.

You probably know that South Dakota most certainly did not “get through it better than virtually every other state.” In fact, South Dakota has had more covid cases per capita than any state except North Dakota, and more deaths per capita than all but five other states.

You can give South Dakota credit for a vaccine rollout that has been efficient so far (though with a population about the size of Charlotte, the state has fewer challenges than larger states). So the point is not that every single thing the state did was wrong. And there are plenty of examples of governors in both parties making mistakes over the course of the past year.

But Republicans will argue that “what Republicans believe in, what we conservatives believe in” triumphed, when in so many cases it was the cause of needless suffering and death.

To be clear, there were Republican officials who acted responsibly throughout the pandemic. But one of the defining features of the tragic era we’re struggling to get past was that “What Republicans believe in” was Donald Trump.

So when Trump denied so many times that the pandemic was anything to worry about, when he mocked public health measures as a sign of weakness, when he promoted quack treatments, those became their beliefs. And though he may be gone, his misdeeds must continue to be defended, because to acknowledge his monumental failure would be to implicate them, too.

Democrats have their political arguments as well — they argue that collective problems like a global pandemic can be addressed only by a strong, competent government, which is why, for instance, we have to make investments to put in place systems capable of responding when the crisis arrives.

And then when it does arrive, we have to stop whining about how our “freedom” is terribly wounded by doing something as simple as putting on a mask when we go to the grocery store, and act at least for a little while as though we’re all in it together. Yes, that’s a liberal outlook, and if we had more of it, we wouldn’t be coming up on half a million Americans dead from this disease.

But it will be over eventually. And when it is — when yet again a Democratic president figures out how to help the country recover from the disaster left by his Republican predecessor — Republicans like Kristi Noem will argue that the pandemic wasn’t as much of a nightmare as we all knew it was.

Should Noem run for president one day, she’ll tout her supposed success on the pandemic as proof of both her managerial acumen and ideological bona fides. I wish I could say no one will believe her.

