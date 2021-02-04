The latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows, “The majority of Biden’s proposals garner at least twice as much support as opposition. Nearly half are favored by more than 60 percent of Americans.” In particular:

Of all 20 policies covered by the poll, the two most popular were the ones at the center of Biden’s current COVID proposal: $2,000 relief checks (74 percent favor vs. 13 percent oppose) and increased federal funding for vaccination (69 percent favor vs. 17 percent oppose). A full 58 percent of Americans also support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, another key element of Biden’s COVID-19 rescue package. That’s almost twice the share of Americans (31 percent) who oppose a wage hike. Nearly identical numbers favor (57 percent) and oppose (32 percent) a national mask mandate. . . . A full 59 percent of Americans agree with the president that the pandemic should be his top priority. The next closest issue was the economic recovery, at 24 percent.

Likewise, a Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday finds, “Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support the Biden administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as 68 percent say they support it and 24 percent oppose it.” That includes 37 percent of Republicans and 68 percent of independents.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is not shy about stressing the bipartisan support the president enjoys. “A new poll yesterday by Yahoo and YouGov showed that this plan has already garnered bipartisan support among the American people,” Psaki said at Tuesday’s news briefing. On Wednesday, she reiterated, “This bill itself is bipartisan. Seventy-four percent of the public support it — Republicans and Democrats, independents across the country.”

Given how extreme and obstructionist Republicans have become, (e.g., Republicans’ month-long delay to come up with a Senate organizing resolution), it is clear that Republican lawmakers have little interest in bipartisanship. But if more than 35 percent of voters in their own party back Biden’s bill, as the Quinnipiac poll suggests, every Republican in the Senate (none of whom support the current bill) are out of the mainstream.

It is hardly surprising, then, that Democratic senators emphasized the need for a properly sized rescue plan to address the magnitude of the crisis. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told the media on Wednesday, “We want to do it bipartisan, but we must be strong. We cannot dawdle, we cannot delay, we cannot dilute." He stressed that there was “universal agreement we must go big and bold.”

Biden should feel little compulsion to shrink the size of his plan, despite the White House’s emphasis that there is room to negotiate on items such as the $1,400 stimulus checks. (As Psaki said on Wednesday, “Further targeting means not the size of the check, it means the income level of people who receive the check. That’s something that is under discussion.”) So long as Biden is proposing items popular with the public, he need not fear Republican squawking about the general outlines of his bill. His cordial tone, willingness to listen, amenability to making specific adjustments and absence of vitriol will prove to most Americans that the president is behaving in a bipartisan fashion.

If we learned anything from the Georgia Senate runoff races, it is that politicians offering big checks to distressed Americans in a health and economic crisis are going to beat those who insist they do not need any more help.