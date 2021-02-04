Let’s turn to the budget. Oh no, someone is increasing the deficit! I care deeply about the deficit and I always have. Anything that increases the deficit is bad. An enormous tax cut I passed? No, couldn’t be. It looks like me in the picture, certainly, but I have no memory of it. No, it can’t be real, because that guy from “The Apprentice” is there, signing it with a big Sharpie; had to be a stunt or something. Anyway, this relief for struggling Americans is much too much.

What do they need relief for, anyway? I can confidently state that the worst problem in America is cancel culture. I have said so on television numerous times. A virus? No, no, I don’t remember anything about a virus. Coronavirus? No, I would remember if hundreds of thousands of people were dead. I would definitely say that before cancel culture, but here I am saying “cancel culture,” so, Q, as they say, ED.

Q what? Q-On? That’s what I’m going to decide I heard. Someone in the caucus is a Q-On believer? Well, I never! I’ve never heard such a name mentioned ever, and I barely understand it even as you’re saying it now. Is that some kind of a masculine razor, or maybe an extinct bird, or a particularly mighty Klingon? I denounced it before? No, no, I never denounced Q-On; if you roll the clip, you will see that I said then, “Let me be very clear, there is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party.” But this is Q’On, something completely different! A space villain, a virility supplement, a pill with the properties of copper! Anyway, it is not important to root it out because any remarks that were made about it were made before the election, in the Great Blank before I awoke from my deep and dreamless slumber.

Impeachment? Of whom? Surely you jest, twice! I think if there had been any kind of insurrection of any significance at all, certainly one in which anyone had died, a Capitol Police officer charged with defending me, I would have some recollection of it. That sounds pretty bad, but fortunately, I don’t have anything that matches that description in my brain. I think you are probably trying to manipulate me by recalling it, something I can’t do. You feared for your life? I’m sorry, I think you might need to apologize to me, for suggesting that I in some way bear responsibility.

Someone is removing a statue somewhere, renaming a building? Heavens, no! We’ve got to preserve everything that happened in history, except the events of a month ago which I already forgot. Except everything I said or did over the past four years. My entire memory is stored in statues; I have no private record; I exist, goldfish-like, solely from one moment to the next, in a state of perpetual astonishment.

