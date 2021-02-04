As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-Calif.) aptly put it in a written statement, “After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.” That “(Q-CA)” — a sly jab suggesting that the “Republican” Party is now synonymous with the “QAnon” party — accurately encapsulates the predicament the GOP now faces. It has latched itself to the craziest elements in its midst and will have to defend its association with crackpots, anti-Semites, white nationalists and anti-democratic seditionists.

The Republicans’ fate will be decided at the ballot box in 2022, when voters decide whether they want the “Q” party representing them. The more interesting and difficult question is what to do about violent extremists themselves (other than prosecute them).

AD

AD

“Conventional thinking about far-right extremism often frames it as a domestic problem within nation-states. But such groups and movements are transnational, sharing ideas and tactics across borders,” write Cynthia Miller-Idriss and Daniel Koehler for Foreign Affairs. “The U.S. government should therefore consider how governments abroad are tackling this growing global menace.” Looking at Germany and Norway, Miller-Idriss and Koehler recommend a broad-based anti-extremist campaign “drawing not only on the knowledge of counterterrorism experts but also on the insights of community groups, victims of extremist violence, educators, researchers, and mental health workers.”

This would include “a hard look into the ranks of the security services,” to which a disproportionate number of the Jan. 6 attackers belong. Instead of treating these people as a political force to be mollified, we need to address this as a social, mental health and cultural issue. As Miller-Idriss and Koehler write, we must make “extensive investments in local and national data collection and intelligence monitoring, coupled with educational and youth-oriented programming, training for teachers and social workers, cooperation with civil society and religious groups, support for victims and survivors, and a wide variety of programming to combat online radicalization.”

This “whole-of-society” approach means much of the work will need to be done by civil society, including religious leaders, mental health providers, families, social media and educators. It also means recognizing this is neither a problem of economic dislocation nor purely one of red America.

AD

AD

As Robert A. Pape and Keven Ruby wrote for the Atlantic regarding those charged with violent activity during the Jan. 6 insurrection:

The average age of the arrestees we studied is 40. Two-thirds are 35 or older, and 40 percent are business owners or hold white-collar jobs. Unlike the stereotypical extremist, many of the alleged participants in the Capitol riot have a lot to lose. They work as CEOs, shop owners, doctors, lawyers, IT specialists, and accountants. Strikingly, court documents indicate that only 9 percent are unemployed. Of the earlier far-right-extremist suspects we studied, 61 percent were under 35, 25 percent were unemployed, and almost none worked in white-collar occupations.

While Republicans may look at these people as their “base,” the rest of us should recognize that this is a social pathology. We now have a not insignificant mass of extremists who embrace violence. We can vote out Republicans extremists and their weak-kneed enablers, but the problem resides beyond the Beltway.

These people do not all live in deep-red locales according to Pape and Ruby’s data. “Big metropolitan centers where [Joe] Biden won overwhelmingly, such as the counties that include New York City, San Francisco, and Dallas, still have hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters,” they noted. “A third of suspected insurrectionists come from such counties; another quarter come from suburban counties of large metro areas.”

AD

AD

Defusing violent right-wing extremists is not a one-year proposition; it will take years to accomplish. But the effort needs to begin in the communities where these people live, among people who know them best.