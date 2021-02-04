Meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday night, Greene supposedly disavowed some of her views. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urged the GOP to stay united and insisted disciplining her would lead Democrats to come after other Republicans (who are always the victims, you see).

But here’s something that remains unclear: Did any House GOP leader or rank-and-filer confront Greene over her endorsement of political violence and her approval of the execution of Democrats?

Read through numerous accounts of this meeting — see here, here, here or here — and you’ll find no indication anything like this happened. The accounts suggest she focused only on disavowing views about QAnon and about 9/11 and mass shootings being hoaxes.

Maybe Greene did face internal criticism for endorsing the execution of political opponents, and it hasn’t been reported. But even if so, it’s clear that this element of Greene’s derangement is not getting anything close to the censure from Republicans that it deserves.

Greene has certainly not publicly apologized for that. And Republicans have not held her to account for it in any meaningful sense.

The GOP memory-holes the insurrection

It is impossible to divorce Greene’s situation from our larger political moment. It comes as the GOP is furiously working to memory-hole the role that Donald Trump and much of the party played in helping to incite a mob attack on lawmakers, one whose goal was to overturn American democracy with intimidation and violence.

This whitewashing is taking many forms. For one, Senate Republicans are already gearing up to acquit Trump of inciting the insurrection by dodging discussion of his actual culpability and by hiding behind bogus constitutional niceties.

For another, as Brian Beutler notes, right-wing media are now mocking Democratic lawmakers who feared for their lives, with the cynical background goal of downplaying the GOP’s role in unleashing “violence and terror.”

This larger context illuminates the truly depraved significance of the GOP’s failure to hold Greene accountable for her endorsement of political violence.

Greene’s most dangerous idea

Greene has endorsed the killing of numerous high-profile Democrats. She helped moderate a Facebook page featuring death threats against them. Just before the election, she declared that if Democrats won, it would destroy “freedom,” which can only be won back “with the price of blood.” Greene also helped instigate the insurrection, heralding the event as the GOP’s “1776 moment.”

Greene did condemn the assault after it happened. But, importantly, she has since kept on feeding the ideology that inspired it.

In an extraordinarily deranged Twitter thread, Greene said that the Democratic caucus is “filled with” lawmakers who “cheered on” the destruction of cities, sleep with “our greatest enemy” and are out to “destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation.”

Let’s not mince words: This is a veiled exhortation to supporters to keep up the violent warfare against Democrats. If the threat Democrats represent is as she depicted it, what else could possibly constitute an adequate response?

Greene is also declaring that GOP leaders who don’t stand with her in this regard are not adequately defending Republican voters. On Wednesday, she said this:

“It’s me this week, and it’ll be someone else next week, and our leaders are too weak to stand up against it. That is why Republican voters will not vote for them anymore.”

What exactly makes GOP leaders “weak,” as she puts it? The failure to recognize the true nature of the Democratic threat, and the refusal to act accordingly.

This basic idea is arguably her most dangerous idea of all: The partisan opposition has become such a destructive and all-encompassing enemy that no accommodation with them is ever acceptable. Even abiding by the outcome of legitimate elections constitutes intolerable capitulation.

Greene adheres to MAGA ideology

What’s crucial here is that this is MAGA ideology. Whatever Greene’s inspirations from QAnon, Trump himself has given voice to those same sentiments in all kinds of ways. He spent months prepping supporters to go to war over the election’s outcome, which he said could not be legitimate unless he won.

There is a long history of such extremism in the GOP, a long history of conflating conventional liberalism and mass movements such as civil rights with an all-consumingly ferocious and bloodthirsty leftist enemy, often an international one. There is a long history of Republican and conservative movement leaders humoring this sort of thing for instrumental political purposes.

Trump’s unprecedented effort to overturn the election, however, took this to a new level. And Greene is carrying this forward.

After the election, Trump commanded his supporters to never surrender, equating weakness with accepting the election’s results. He did this on the very same day as the Capitol assault, issuing the call to arms that resulted in the insurrection.

This is exactly what Greene is now doing, while continuing to tacitly urge violent warfare against the opposition. And this is what Republicans are failing to hold Greene accountable for. Because to do so would also be an indictment of Trump’s incitement of the insurrection. And Republicans are still fully committed to acquitting him of it.

Update: This piece has been edited slightly for clarity.

