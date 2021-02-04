Both houses of Congress have now passed resolutions — on purely party-line votes — that begin the process toward passing the final bill through the Senate under reconciliation rules. That will allow it to succeed with a majority of votes and not the supermajority required to defeat a Republican filibuster.

While a group of Republican senators recently went to the White House to present President Biden with a covid relief counterproposal, no one seriously thinks more than one or two of them — if any — will wind up voting for the bill. So Democrats have no choice but to proceed with reconciliation.

AD

AD

Nevertheless, Democrats responded to the Republican suggestion by paring down their proposal for $1,400 stimulus checks, lowering the income limit from $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for a couple to $50,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The White House now argues that the bill is “bipartisan,” because even though it will get complete opposition from congressional Republicans, lots of Republican voters support it. You could call that just clever rhetoric, but it happens to be true. A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 68 percent of Americans support the relief bill as a whole, and 78 percent support sending $1,400 checks. The latter number includes 64 percent of Republicans, and 37 percent of them said they support the relief bill even though it was presented to them as Biden’s doing.

That’s an important thing for Democrats to appreciate: Even on a hugely popular bill that addresses an urgent crisis, absolutely no Republican cooperation will be forthcoming. After this experience, not even the most nostalgic advocate of bipartisanship could convince themselves that the right amount of compromise or cajoling will secure a bipartisan solution to any of the other many challenges the country faces.

AD

AD

If Republicans won’t join with Democrats on covid relief, do you think they will on health care or climate change or workers’ rights or child care or anything else? Of course they won’t.

In fairness, that’s not only because Republicans want Biden to fail, though they do. They also believe that there’s something grubby and unfair about government doing too much to serve the public; when Democrats get elected, Republicans often complain that they bribed greedy voters with “free stuff.” (The argument does not apply to the wealthy; Republicans believe they respond to government largesse by becoming even more nobly industrious.)

It’s theoretically possible that at some point Republicans will have a change of heart and support the relief bill even if they object to some parts of it. But no one actually believes that’s going to happen. More likely is that they’ll be united in their opposition and some of the things Democrats want to include — such as an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour — will be taken out to satisfy conservative Democrats.

AD

AD

Once that happens and the bill passes by reconciliation, every Senate Democrat will have to take stock of what lessons it holds for the remainder of this Congress.

The primary lesson ought to be this: The Senate under its current rules has become nothing less than the enemy of the American people, and those rules have to change.

As long as the filibuster remains and one party refuses to pass any significant legislation — as Republicans are about to prove they will — only one major bill per year can pass. Reconciliation rules also forbid the inclusion of any provision that isn’t directly about the budget, excluding enormous areas of policy and public need.

AD

That is simply incompatible with governing.

You could indulge senators such as Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) who have an irrational attachment to the filibuster by reforming it but not eliminating it. There are many ways one could do so, including forcing the minority party to mount old-fashioned talking filibusters, changing the vote threshold to overcome them or expanding the exceptions to the rule, in effect creating additional reconciliation-like opportunities to pass important bills on a majority vote.

AD

Each approach has its pros and cons. But the fate of this covid relief bill will show us that Senate Democrats have no choice but to start debating them and pick the one they decide is best.

AD

Republicans are about to give a vivid demonstration of how determined they are to make governing impossible. It is an attack not on Democrats but on the very idea that the American public should get the government it votes for. And it cannot be allowed to succeed.