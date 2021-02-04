AD

Kids are keenly aware of what is fair and what is not. In Montgomery County, where I live, children have been out of classrooms for nearly a year. My three children have been quietly observing the pandemic evolve from the chaos of last March and through every wave since. Like all kids, they have adjusted their behavior for the good of the community and put hope and trust in the adults in charge to lead us out of this crisis. They know vaccines are now available, and they know the leaders in our government have created a hierarchy of who gets the vaccine and why.

Kids understand why we need a hierarchy — they understand that health-care workers and elderly people like their grandparents are more at risk of contracting the coronavirus and possibly dying and deserve to be prioritized. Kids understand that we are all waiting in one big line and that everyone will get a turn.

Teachers in Montgomery County and surrounding areas are now being prioritized to receive the vaccine so that they can return to school classrooms and resume in-person teaching for the first time in a full year. Kids understand teachers are allowed to skip the line because this is important for everyone in the community. In fact, my kids, for the first time, told me they feel happy because there is now light at the end of the tunnel. Those are their words, and they were referring to getting back to school in person, with their teachers and off a screen.

However, it is now apparent from the teachers union’s public statements and Montgomery County Public Schools return-to-school options that, despite receiving priority access to vaccines, there is no current plan to ensure teachers are physically present in classrooms alongside students. One of the three models Montgomery County Public Schools is proposing has teachers teaching on screens from home while students are in classrooms with a minimum-wage-paid proctor, not an educator.

Millions of students and hundreds of thousands of teachers have safely returned to the classroom in districts across the county. The virus is no different in those parts of the country and those teachers are with their students, teaching. And there are many individual educators who would go back today — with or without a vaccine. But the union speaks for all teachers and right now the teachers union’s position is that it is acceptable to get the reward of priority status for the vaccine without a guarantee to return to the classroom.

Our kids understand that this is wrong. They understand the basic unfairness not just to the elderly but also to all the workers who have kept us going throughout the year, such as grocery store workers, delivery men and women, first responders and others, who show up for work in person every day, and who are still waiting in line for their vaccine.

Maybe it is time that teachers take a lesson from our kids.