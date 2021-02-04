In this environment, Russia’s submission to the Oscars’ foreign language category, “Dear Comrades!,” is an important warning about the consequences of this sort of dissociation.

To be sure, the U.S.S.R. was not post-truth: It was truth-annihilating. The state used its power to reshape the world to its whims. And yet, both a world in which multiple truths can flourish and a reality in which only one truth, mandated by the state, can be publicly acknowledged have similarly awful ramifications.

Set in the U.S.S.R. town of Novocherkassk during an infamous 1962 crackdown in response to a work stoppage that resulted in the deaths of dozens — how many, exactly, no one knows — “Dear Comrades!” focuses on one Communist Party apparatchik’s effort to discover what happened to her daughter during the chaos.

At the beginning of the film, Lyuda (Yuliya Vysotskaya) is a Communist of the first order, idly longing for the return of Stalin as the country struggles to modernize, prices rise and wages fall. Questions, of course, are forbidden. As another character ungently reminds Lyuda, “The instructions say everything clearly. Party’s words are law. You don’t get to discuss them.”

And it’s because Lyuda absorbs this lesson so thoroughly that she is especially terrified when her daughter, who questioned the decision to cut wages, goes missing after the massacre. She’s desperate to know her child’s fate, but Lyuda also knows what will happen to those who refuse to conform to the new reality enforced by the KGB, one in which there was no crackdown and no one died.

In an authoritarian state, telling the truth is a dangerous act. This danger ends up corrupting everything, from politics to art. Even what seems to be true, like the historical novels Lyuda invokes, turn out to operate within the limits of propaganda.

When truth breaks down, trust vanishes. Simply stating facts aloud becomes a risky act, the person stating them an unwilling dissident. The most distressing moments of “Dear Comrades!” come when comrades cannot be sure who will treat them dearly: an official repeatedly whimpering, “Just don’t tell anyone,” as he explains what happened to the excess bodies that disappeared after the massacre; a friend desperately pleading with Lyuda, “You won’t snitch, will you?” Their mental anguish is physically palpable.

This mental agony is what leads to cognitive dissonance and double-think. Our technological and cultural moment is one particularly vulnerable to such fractures, but in a free society like ours these fractures aren’t secret and internal, the way they were in the U.S.S.R.

As we saw on Jan. 6, they manifest externally.

This is why it’s particularly dangerous for individuals like former president Donald Trump to proclaim, loudly and without proof, that the election was stolen from him. Trump’s cult of personality is not strong enough to actually annihilate the truth, in the Soviet sense. But it is strong enough to encourage those who know better, from Republican senators to conservative media figures, to publicly deny the truth even as they privately understand the former president is behaving like a loon.

Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky wrote in “The Case for Democracy”: “Dissidents understood the power of freedom because it had already transformed our own lives. It liberated us the day we stopped living in a world where ‘truth’ and ‘falsehood’ were, like everything else, the property of the State.”

But freedom without respect for reality is its own kind of prison, one in which we can all-too-easily become trapped with the right nudge from Facebook or the right string of words in Google. It’s the sort of freedom that costs you your friends and family because you go down a conspiratorial rabbit hole, a freedom that turns you into a laughingstock even among former allies when you cling to comforting lies rather than basic truths, a freedom that costs lives in the form of discarded vaccines.

As any schizophrenic will tell you, a freedom that confuses lies for truth isn’t freedom at all. It’s as much a prison of the mind as double-think ever was.

