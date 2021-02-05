As a result, we’re still deep in the hole. The jobs deficit today remains greater than it was at even the worst point of the Great Recession:

A “V-shape” this is not. The headline unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent, but that’s largely because 400,000 people dropped out of the labor force altogether and so are not officially counted as unemployed. Broader measures of underemployment — counting workers who’ve lost hours, given up looking for new jobs or have been misclassified due to data collection issues during the pandemic — suggest a rate nearly double the headline unemployment number.

AD

AD

All this indicates that continued government help will be necessary to keep households and businesses afloat. Congress passed another round of aid in late December, but many of its provisions (such as the federal expansions of state unemployment benefits) will run out soon.

A few troubling trends are worth highlighting here, as are their implications for what kinds of government interventions could be most useful.

One is the steep decline in state and local government employment, which is down on net by 1.3 million jobs since last February. Of those losses, about a million have been in state and local public education.

One of the lessons from the Great Recession was that the feds did too little to aid states and localities. These governments continued to hemorrhage jobs (teachers, police, firefighters, administrators, etc.) for years after the financial crisis, losses that weighed on the recovery. But even then, the total net decline in state and local government jobs — over a period of about five years — was “only” about 750,000. This time around, the public-sector layoffs came in much bigger numbers, much faster. Congress has extended some aid to state and local governments, but more will be necessary.

AD

AD

A second point is that women are still bearing the brunt of this crisis. In the Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey, men’s employment rose by about 233,000 in January; among women, it dipped by 34,000. At least some of the problem appears to be rooted in the ongoing child-care crunch, with women disproportionately shouldering the burden while schools operate remotely.

Here’s a look at employment trends among mothers vs. fathers who live with their own minor-age children. These numbers are not seasonally adjusted and are based on a smaller sample size, so take them with a grain of salt.

Getting schools back open pronto, and providing additional support for child care and paid leave, would help ameliorate these trends. These are all components of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, though if the next round of fiscal relief is enacted through the reconciliation process, some elements of this proposal probably wouldn’t get through.

AD

AD

A third broad point worth emphasizing is the disturbing composition of the unemployed. The jobless are (as usual) disproportionately people of color. The unemployment rate among Black Americans was 9.2 percent in January; among Hispanics, it was 8.6 percent. (Among Whites, it was 5.7 percent.) Other data suggest that low-wage workers continue to bear the brunt of job losses.

More and more workers are shifting into the ranks of the long-term unemployed, too.

This suggests great urgency for extending federal jobless assistance programs past March, including a program that provides additional weeks of benefits. Ideally, the duration of these federal emergency jobless programs would not be dependent on short-term extensions, subject to the whims and infighting of Congress, but instead automatically indexed to local economic and public health conditions.

AD

AD

Past research has found that the longer a worker is unemployed, the more difficulty that person will have ultimately returning to work — whether because of stigma, skill deterioration, severed relationships with past employers or other factors. Congress must provide relief to help these unlucky people continue to pay their bills and put food on the table.

But the most important thing the feds can do to get the economy back up and running — and prevent the permanent departure of these workers from the labor force — would be to curb the spread of the coronavirus. That means encouraging mask-wearing and other low-cost adaptations, and especially ramping up vaccinations. We’re now averaging more than 1 million vaccinations per day nationwide; surely we can bump that up higher.

As University of Chicago economist Austan Goolsbee has memorably (and repeatedly) put it: The virus is in charge of the economy. So if you want to help the economy, you have to first stop the virus. Almost anything Congress can do, or spend, at this point to materially control the spread of infections is likely to deliver a huge return on investment, in both human and economic terms.

AD

AD