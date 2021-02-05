The bill did not get a single Republican vote in the evenly divided Senate, but because it was done under budget rules, the resolution did not have to reach the 60 votes required to circumvent a filibuster. With Democrats united, the vice president’s vote put it over the top.

AD

The Constitution declares that “the Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no Vote, unless they be equally divided.” Although Biden held the job for eight years, he never had the opportunity to cast a tiebreaking vote.

AD

Harris, however, is likely to find herself in this position more often than most vice presidents, given the Senate’s split. Under current Senate rules, not only budget measures but also nominations to the courts and top executive-branch posts require only a majority vote to pass. In other areas, she is not likely to be called upon to vote.

Her first deciding Senate vote was not a hard call. While there will be more negotiation over the size and shape of the legislation, no other measure is more critical to determining whether this early phase of the new administration will be judged a success or a failure. Without Harris, it would not have moved forward without drastic revision.

AD

But ties tend to happen only on the most politically fraught questions. Which means Harris’s votes may not always be helpful to her future political prospects.

AD

From the moment of Biden’s history-making decision to put Harris on his ticket, she has been in a particularly intense spotlight. In addition to being the first female and first Black vice president, Harris — who fell short in her own bid for the Oval Office — is the de facto front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination after Biden leaves office, whether in four years or eight.

Tiebreaking votes came back to haunt the past two sitting vice presidents who aspired to succeed the chief executives they served.

AD

In May 1999, with the country still in shock over the recent massacre of a dozen students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Colorado, then-Vice President Al Gore cast the deciding vote in the Senate to require background checks on firearms purchased at gun shows.

At the time, The Post wrote that Gore’s high profile on the issue was a boost to his presidential prospects:

AD

And for Gore, it provided a starring role after several weeks of negative news, including polls showing him trailing leading Republican contenders for the presidency next year and Clinton’s acknowledgment that Gore’s campaign has gotten off to a slow start. Gore has cast only four tiebreaking votes in his six years as the Senate’s presiding officer. https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/daily/may99/senate21.htm

But by Election Day the following year, fervor on the issue had cooled — except among single-issue voters on the right. Bill Clinton himself is among those who later said that Gore’s stance on the gun issue was a major reason he lost in more conservative-leaning swing states, including his home state of Tennessee.

AD

For then-Vice President George H.W. Bush, a crucial tiebreaker came over a 1985 budget that included a provision that would put a cap on cost-of-living increases for Social Security recipients. President Ronald Reagan had backed the politically risky idea as a deficit-reduction move, but then reversed himself, sending the legislation to defeat.

In 1988, as Bush campaigned to succeed Reagan, his Democratic opponent, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, pummeled him over that vote. Mocking Bush’s famous pledge not to raise taxes while reducing the deficit, Dukakis said: “My friends, when it comes to Social Security and George Bush, don’t read his lips; read his record. … How’s he going to do it without raiding the Social Security trust fund and trying to cut Social Security and Medicare again?”

AD

Bush won handily, however — in large part on the popularity of the president he succeeded.

AD

Today, while her power to break Senate ties is likely to put Harris in some politically tricky spots now and then, it also gives her a larger claim to whatever accomplishments the Biden-Harris administration achieves. So while she is probably going to spend a fair amount of time with a gavel in her hand, her own future will hinge on the results that follow.