In that effort, Biden likes to speak of leading “not just by the example of our power but the power of our example.” Having repudiated the effort to overturn our own election, the president’s words decrying the coup in Myanmar now carry particular weight. “In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election,” he said.

Biden’s demands for Russia to respect universal human rights have greater force coming from someone who actually believes in democratic principles. “The politically motivated jailing of Alexei Navalny and the Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community,” he said on Thursday. “Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He’s been targeted — targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without condition.”

AD

AD

Likewise, as a president who treats refugees as human beings with inalienable rights and is willing to accept more of the world’s dispossessed, Biden is better able to summon other countries to cooperate:

The United States’ moral leadership on refugee issues was a point of bipartisan consensus for so many decades when I first got here. We shined the light of ... liberty on oppressed people. We offered safe havens for those fleeing violence or persecution. And our example pushed other nations to open wide their doors as well. So today, I’m approving an executive order to begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program to help meet the unprecedented global need.

The United States has standing to hold other countries to account for persecution of the LGBTQ community after Biden “reversed the ban on transgender individuals serving in our military.”

In addition, an administration that treats the media respectfully and knows a free and independent press is a guarantor of democracy has the stature to insist that others respect freedom of speech. “We’ve reinstituted regular briefings here at State and at the Pentagon,” Biden said. “We believe a free press isn’t an adversary; rather, it’s essential. A free press is essential to the health of a democracy. We’ve restored our commitment to science and to create policies grounded in facts and evidence.”

AD

AD

Finally, the United States can credibly demand other countries respect the rights of racial, ethnic and religious minorities when we do the same (e.g., repealing the anti-Muslim travel ban). “We’ve taken steps to acknowledge and address systemic racism and the scourge of white supremacy in our own country,” he said. Racial equity “will not just be an issue for one department in our administration, it has to be the business of the whole of government in all our federal policies and institutions.” Unfortunately, that pledge came on the same day that 199 House Republicans defended the committee assignments of a white-supremacy propagandist, an anti-Semite and a cheerleader for violence.

It matters, the administration knows all too well, that what Congress does can be as powerful as what the president says. (It was noteworthy that Biden praised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for supporting the administration’s position on Myanmar.) If the Republican senators cannot hold responsible the instigator of an attempted coup and if Congress cannot pass legislation guaranteeing equal treatment for LGBTQ Americans or access to the ballot box for all eligible voters, our demands that other countries reject authoritarianism and discrimination will ring hollow.

We now have a president, secretary of state and foreign policy apparatus that speak with one voice on democracy, the rule of law and human rights. The question is whether Congress will bolster or detract from that message.

AD

AD