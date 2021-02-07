Biden gave another punchy address on Friday in response to the cruddy January jobs report (adding only 49,000 jobs, with a three-month average of 29,000 jobs added per month). Biden declared, “If I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation or comprising on a bill . . . that’s an easy choice. I’m going to help the American people who are hurting.” He said flat out that what Republicans “have proposed is either to do nothing or not enough. All of a sudden, many of them have rediscovered fiscal restraint and a concern for the deficits.” The president left no wiggle room in saying he was determined to deliver $1,400 stimulus checks as he promised.

Certainly, the poor jobs numbers give Biden added momentum. Even before the numbers’ release, however, a series of polls showed that the public — by large margins — agrees with Biden’s take on the severity of the crisis and the need for a substantial response. An Associated Press/NORC poll showed his approval at 61 percent. The Associated Press reports: “About three-quarters of Americans say they have at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the pandemic, while about a quarter have hardly any . . . . About two-thirds of Americans say they have at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the economy and jobs.” A Quinnipiac poll showed 68 percent support Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue package.

In short, the president is winning the battle for public opinion and rightly concludes there is no payoff for shrinking his proposal to win over Republicans. He has been publicly cordial toward Republicans (calling the 10 Republicans he met with some “really fine people”), but the tiny size of their opening bid and their inability to make the case that waiting is better than immediate action give him an opening to push for his own plan.

Republicans, meanwhile, have tied themselves in knots defending the lunatics in their midst (e.g., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene). They sent House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to kiss the ring of the disgraced ex-president, floated specious arguments for not convicting him and attacked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for having the temerity to vote to impeach the former president for inciting an insurrection. Rather than bog down the White House, the impeachment and the GOP’s decline into crack-pottery has consumed Republicans, leaving Biden as the figure addressing ordinary voters.

For a focused message, well-delivered speeches, the assembling of a proactive staff and outmaneuvering Republicans, we can say, well done, Mr. President.