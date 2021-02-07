Likewise, the country as a whole has been through multiple traumas over the past year: more than 450,000 covid deaths, economic dislocation, educational disruption, mental-health effects from isolation and a campaign of lies and chaos cooked up by Republicans that culminated in the Jan. 6 assault. “It’s hard sometimes to remember, but that’s how we heal,” Joe Biden said at a pre-inauguration ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to honor the victims of covid-19. “It’s important to do that as a nation.”

Given these searing events, it is worth taking stock about how, if at all, the multiple traumas have affected the country’s expectations and outlook about government. The Great Depression changed the way Americans regarded the role of the federal government in addressing economic suffering. The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, changed how we viewed foreign policy and personal security. In that vein, it is worth examining whether the expectations from before 2020 have changed in the current political environment.

Take the response to the economy and the pandemic. Two-thirds of voters, including a significant percentage of Republicans, favor a rescue plan that is more than twice as large as the stimulus plan President Barack Obama pushed through in 2009. Support for $1,400 stimulus checks is sky-high, with nearly 8 in 10 Americans — and 64 percent of Republicans — in favor, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. It is noteworthy that in the same poll, 68 percent (and nearly half of Republicans) think we are in the midst of a covid-19 “crisis.”

It is no wonder that the Biden administration is making every effort to point to public polls showing such bipartisan support for his plans even though no congressional Republicans have signed on. It may be that we have undergone a fundamental shift — among Democrats and Republicans alike — about what they expect government to do that Biden’s political opponents on the Hill have failed to grasp.

Just as the country was ready to accept the New Deal in the context of the Great Depression and heightened security measures in the aftermath of 9/11, we may be in a moment in which Americans — despite the same trite messaging from Republicans and hypocritical caterwauling about debt — are eager to expand the amount of federal activity they want.

Progressives certainly hope that the multiple challenges have shifted the window of opportunity for more robust government, not simply on an initial rescue package but on major policy initiatives yet to come. After depending on front-line workers to pack their groceries and maintain public transportation or learning how difficult it is to teach their own kids, our collective view of the worth of this work may have changed. Proposals to substantially increase the minimum wage, raise teachers’ salaries and give gig workers health-care coverage that would have seemed radical a couple of years ago may now seem like common sense to a majority of voters.

The conduct of the Republican Party over the past few months — seeking to overturn an election, defending the former president who incited an attack on the Capitol, protecting a conspiracy-theory-prone congresswoman, denying the severity of the crises we face — may also look different in 2021, even to Republicans. One poll shows a 20-point drop among Republicans who want the former president to run again in 2024. Favorability numbers for congressional Republicans are awful (26 percent overall, barely 50 percent among Republicans).

After President Biden’s inauguration, for example, a Monmouth poll found: “Most Americans (71%) would rather see Republicans in Congress find ways to work together with Biden than to focus on keeping Biden in check (25%). The desire for bipartisan cooperation is higher than it was just after the November election (62%), and includes 41% of Republicans (up from 28% in November).”

If, in fact, we are entering a period when Americans are hungry for big government action and look askance at Republicans’ extremism and obstructionism, Republicans may have severely misinterpreted the public mood. In that case, Biden’s instinct to move quickly and boldly, despite a lack of GOP support in Congress, may prove prescient. We will soon find out if we are in a brief honeymoon for the new president or if we are experiencing a fundamental realignment of our politics.

