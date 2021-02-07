The story of Petroleum County can be told in numbers. “You’ve got to remember that here in Petroleum County we have less than 500 people and 25,000 head of cattle,” County Commission Chairman Paul McKenna told me last week when I was visiting from my home in Missoula.

Here’s another number.

Active cases of covid-19: zero.

Petroleum County is among a swath of Montana counties, stretching from the center of the state to its eastern and southern borders, that have no active cases of the coronavirus. Petroleum County hasn’t seen a case since Jan 4.

A trip here — especially from Missoula, which ranks fourth among Montana’s 56 counties in cumulative covid cases — felt like a journey back to the Before Times. The virus “really hasn’t been something we’ve dealt with,” McKenna said.

He credits timing. A year ago, when the United States was awakening to the looming crisis, the ranchers who dominate the county’s population were in the midst of calving season, an intense few weeks involving round-the-clock attention — an inadvertent social distancing.

The county was one of the last in the United States to register a covid case, I was told by Sue Woods, director for the Central Montana Public Health District, which comprises six counties, including Petroleum.

It goes back to the numbers. Catching the virus is hard if there’s nobody to catch it from. The way McKenna remembers it, the county was covid-free until midsummer: “Then somebody went to a wedding” and came back with it.

The World Atlas ranks Petroleum County as the seventh-least-populated county in the United States. Its 487 residents rattle around in an area that ranks between those two perennial comparison states — Rhode Island (population 1.05 million), and Delaware (population 973,000).

The county seat, Winnett, is its only town. It has two stop signs, a post office, church, general store, bar and grill, a couple of gas pumps, and a small motel and RV park for the hunters who flock to the area every fall for mule deer, elk and antelope.

For needs beyond those — supermarkets, coffee shops, libraries, doctors – people either drive about 50 miles to Lewistown in neighboring Fergus County or about 95 miles to Billings, Montana’s largest city, with roughly 110,000 people.

When I was in town, I met Winnett School Superintendent Lindsey Wilkerson, whose great-grandfather homesteaded north of Winnett. Wilkerson has been in her job only since July, having come back to Winnett after an absence of five years. The return to her roots, she said, was enough to induce whiplash.

Wilkerson had spent the previous five years teaching music at an international school in Guangzhou (formerly Canton), China, a city of about 13 million people.

During Guangzhou’s shutdown, Wilkerson and her husband left their apartment only to shop, an enterprise that involved temperature checks at store doors and again at their building upon returning. “If you got sick, they sealed off your apartment with an alarm sensor,” Wilkerson said, “and they were not nice about it.”

Now she heads a school that has only 62 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. A sign on the door encourages mask-wearing — but doesn’t require it, given that the town of 198 people is in the heart of what is basically a no-covid zone. “What would be the point?” Wilkerson asked. The school does set out hand sanitizer and a basket of masks.

A few of the students I saw — much as with the adults around town and in other rural Montana towns — wore a mask covering nose and mouth; others wore their masks dangling around their necks, still others wore none at all. Some people pulled theirs up when they saw mine.

The county’s first responders have already been vaccinated, and the regional health office makes weekly trips in its “traveling clinic” — a 2008 Ford Caravan — with 100 vaccines per county.

Montana saw its first covid cases in mid-March 2020. Since then, 94,810 people in the state have contracted the disease as of Feb. 3, and 1,303 have died.

Only one of those deaths occurred in Petroleum County, on Nov. 28.

In such a sparsely populated place, of course, even a near-zero infection rate puts the county proportionally in line with more densely populated areas.

Still, covid seemed very far away in Winnett, where encountering someone on one of its few streets didn’t involve a quick sidestep and a turning away, and the talk on a recent bluebird day was of a temperature that soared to an improbable 55 degrees, with nary a word about how to wedge into a vaccine queue.

It felt safe, a feeling I’ve nearly forgotten.

Then I got into my truck, with its ready assortment of masks, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes, and headed back toward hard reality.

