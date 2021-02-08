Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) replied to her censure by her state party, “I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution. And as I’ve explained — and will continue to explain — to supporters all across the state and voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment.” She highlighted the insane views of her fellow party members. “They believe that BLM and antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. It’s just simply not the case. It’s not true,” she said. “And we’re going to have a lot of work we have to do. People have been lied to.”

The problem, of course, is that the party at large — elected members of Congress, state officials and a large portion of the base — believe or at least feign belief in the crackpottery of the former president, the QAnon congresswoman from Georgia (Marjorie Taylor Greene) and the conspiracies promulgated by cynical right-wing media moguls. Frankly, the ones feigning belief are the most reprehensible, because they willingly manipulate the base and undermine democracy for personal fame and power. (On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) correctly analyzed that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position. He has no values, and in my view cares about little except for hoping to be speaker one day. God forbid.”)

In what universe can the Republican Party recover some semblance of normalcy? Nearly 150 House Republicans voted to overturn the election results; 199 refused to strip Greene of her committee seats. All but 10 voted against impeachment to hold the former president accountable for insurrection. (And in case you thought Senate Republicans were any saner, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi declared he is “not conceding that President Trump incited an insurrection.” He might check with Cheney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — and the tens of millions of Americans who witnessed the events of Jan. 6.)

As if to confirm the looniness of his party, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a prime spreader of Russian disinformation during the first impeachment, now leverages conspiracy theories against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “We now know that 45 Republican senators believe it’s unconstitutional. Is this another diversionary operation? Is this meant to deflect away from potentially what the speaker knew and when she knew it? I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.” This is hogwash, but sadly par for the course for Johnson.

CNN’s John Harwood shared the reactions of some political scientists who see what too many in the media and political establishment refuse to acknowledge:

“The broad picture of the Republican Party is really ugly,” says Jack Pitney, a former national GOP official who now teaches political science at Claremont McKenna College in California. “A hot mess of nuts and cowards.” Larry Sabato, the nonpartisan director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, has concluded after events of the past three months that America's two-party system now has one normally functioning entity and another that appears "insane." “The Republican Party is unsalvageable as a center-right party,” says Sabato. “You can’t treat the situation as normal.”

We therefore need to readjust how we evaluate politics. It is not a failure of “bipartisanship” when President Biden cannot get support for his covid-19 package from the “hot mess of nuts and cowards”; it is to be expected. It would not be vindication of the former president if he is acquitted in the Senate. It would evidence of the cowardice of the Wickers and the rank dishonesty of Johnson and their peers. The conduct of the GOP suggests we follow a few simple rules going forward when considering policy debates and political events.

First, Republicans’ process arguments are invariably false. The law and the precedent for convicting a president impeached while in office is clear. Those voting to acquit simply cannot bring themselves to condemn him for instigating a violent insurrection.

Second, it behooves the mainstream media to point out that Republicans have no policy positions. As such they are not conducting themselves as a legitimate party in the battle of ideas. They spend their time whining about “censorship” (from the floor of the House and on the largest cable news outlet). It is noteworthy that other than 10 Republican senators, congressional Republicans have no proposals for attacking the covid-19 pandemic, reviving the economy or anything that would alleviate Americans’ immediate or long-term hardships.

Third, the individual and corporate donors, news outlets, think tanks and other political organizations that continue to treat the GOP as a normal political party are contributing to the erosion of our democracy and the elevation of authoritarian-minded racists and conspiracy-mongers. They too should be held accountable. Consumers, stockholders, legitimate scholars, real media and ordinary individuals should withdraw support from and recognition of the enablers. The twin powers of the purse and of public shunning are useful tools in knocking down the pillars that support a decrepit party.

Finally, there are normal Republicans — aside from the rump group in Congress. There are many mayors, governors and statewide officials (e.g., secretaries of state). When we want to know “what Republicans think,” we should go to them if we want an honest, fact-based response. Some of them (e.g., Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan) have made clear, for example, that federal covid aid is badly needed. Republican Govs. Phil Scott of Vermont and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts supported the first impeachment of Trump. In addition, Alabama’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey “suggested Rep. Mo Brooks deserved a primary challenger for his role in riling up President Donald Trump’s supporters Wednesday before they barged into the Capitol Building,” the Daily Mail reported. If there is to be a sane alternative party to the Democrats, it will be made up of such figures. We should follow their actions and rhetoric, if we want to know what a normal center-right party would act like.

