“Evictions by their very nature are violent and traumatic,” says Kevin Lindamood, the executive director of Healthcare for the Homeless. “They destabilize families and compromise health and well-being for everyone.” Yet after a temporary moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ends, Maryland and many other states may face an avalanche of evictions. According to the CDC, left untreated, a traumatic event such as an eviction can have a lasting impact on the brain and leave an individual vulnerable to disease, addiction, suicide and violence. Why then is our government complicit in this practice? Could we not imagine a more humane way to help landlords collect rent without shattering the lives of their former tenants? This year, we will introduce the Healing Maryland’s Trauma Act, a law that would call on our state agencies to reconsider processes such as evictions that cause undue harm.

As a Baltimore City Council member, state delegate and state senator, we have joined to reimagine how our state agencies operate, with an eye toward reducing trauma. We will build off the work of the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, which was passed by the Baltimore City Council and made our city the first in the nation to comprehensively legislate trauma-informed care. The Healing Maryland’s Trauma Act would establish a commission on trauma-informed care, charged with developing a strategy to make Maryland trauma-informed and trauma-responsive. The commission would train employees of state agencies to understand the brain science of trauma and establish best practices to reduce harm for children, families and older adults. The commission would also review policies and procedures within agencies to reduce suffering and improve the ways in which our government treats the people it serves. When agencies such as the Department of Social Services or the sheriff’s office respond with compassion, they can avoid retraumatization and help heal old wounds.

Before entering office, we were a teacher, a public health professional and a civil rights attorney. Witnessing a student and her family get evicted or a client ripped away from his children for a nonviolent crime caused us to question the way our public systems treat citizens. We are introducing this legislation on behalf of the people who most need government in their corner yet, too often, have been its victim.

In Baltimore, a city hobbled by racist public policies, a stunning 65 percent of children grow up experiencing one or more major traumatic events according to the Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Survey. However, trauma is not just a Baltimore problem. The opioid crisis, mental illness and government-enabled suffering are not confined by borders. According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, Kent County leads the state in household substance abuse with 33.2 percent of children reporting alcohol or drug abuse in their homes. Cecil County came in second with 32.4 percent, and Baltimore reported 26.2 percent. Dorchester and Kent Counties showed the highest rates of household mental illness. We need a statewide approach to treating trauma.

The pandemic has exacerbated the mental health crisis facing many Marylanders. Seniors have been forced to isolate, students have gone without the support of their classroom teacher or peers, citizens who were comfortably middle class have found themselves unemployed and struggling. A sense of hopelessness permeates homes throughout our cities and towns. The time is now to fundamentally transform how we do business in Maryland. Let’s pass this law and begin to heal together.