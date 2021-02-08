One additional subplot that got a lot of attention generated a mystery of sorts: Why were the duress buttons removed from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Mass.) office before the attack?

This mystery came to light when Pressley’s chief of staff, Sarah Groh, revealed that as the mob rampaged into the Capitol, she discovered that the office’s duress buttons were gone.

AD

“Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit,” Groh told the Boston Globe, adding that she didn’t know why that had happened.

AD

Pressley’s office said then that the matter was being investigated, and it created a huge explosion on social media. After all, it seemed to point to another potential security breach at a time when concerns about security failures exacerbating the attack are running extremely high.

What’s more, Pressley is a member of “the Squad,” the group of young, female, non-White lawmakers who have been targeted with relentless vitriol by Trump and his supporters. That understandably exacerbated fears of what might have been behind the removal of the buttons.

AD

But it turns out there may be a less sinister explanation.

A Democratic aide to the House Administration Committee, which is examining the matter, tells me that the preliminary belief is that it might have been a mistake. He emailed:

A preliminary investigation suggests that Pressley’s office was inadvertently placed on the Architect of the Capitol move list, and a vendor wrongly removed their duress buttons through a clerical screw-up.

The aide added that “it is likely relevant” that Pressley took over the office of former congresswoman Katie Hill (D-Calif.) in an office swap at the beginning of the last Congress. Hill subsequently resigned amid an ethics investigation, which may have erroneously placed that office (despite its having been traded to Pressley) on a list to be emptied out at the end of the last Congress.

AD

That might have resulted in the removal of the duress buttons, the aide says.

AD

The office of every member of Congress has duress buttons (some attached to a front-office desk and others throughout the lawmaker’s suite) which summon the Capitol Police, the aide notes. They are sometimes removed to make it possible for furniture to be moved without jostling the buttons and sending the police a duress notification.

Still, the aide cautioned that an internal Capitol Police investigation into the matter “remains ongoing.”

And there are other potential problems here as well: The aide tells me it’s still unclear why the vendor accessed Pressley’s space “without notifying the office.”

That could potentially be a serious breach. Indeed, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a fellow member of the Squad, has raised exactly this concern:

That is now the subject of the Capitol Police’s ongoing investigation, the aide tells me.

AD

AD

A spokesperson for Pressley declined to comment on these new details, noting that the matter “is currently under investigation” and that “the safety of the Congresswoman, her family and our staff remain our top priority.”

One has to hope the innocent explanation is the right one. But the investigation continues, and troubling questions remain.