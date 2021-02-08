Despite bearing this heavy brunt, restaurants have become innovators in offering carryout solutions, electronic menus, socially distanced tables and heated outdoor seating. At every turn of the pandemic, we have rolled with the punches and modified our business models — anything to keep our doors open and our employees working. But just as we begin to see light at the end of the tunnel, Virginia policymakers are poised to deal us a major setback. Worse, it is one that is completely avoidable.

AD

AD

Last year, Congress wisely passed the job-saving Paycheck Protection Program. These loans provided small businesses with much-needed assistance to weather the pandemic and pay their employees. These emergency loans could be stretched out over a 24-week period, roughly April to September, and kept thousands of Virginians on payroll and on their employer health insurance plans rather than on the state’s unemployment system.

Now, it appears that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and leaders in the Virginia General Assembly are planning a $500 million tax liability for Virginia small businesses who received a PPP loan.

Bipartisan leaders in Congress ensured that small businesses that used PPP loans for qualified expenses would not be hit with a major federal tax liability. Despite these welcomed federal actions, some Virginia policymakers are holding out on providing that same tax relief at the state level and intend to restrict the ability of small businesses to claim tax deductions for ordinary business expenses paid for with the PPP money.

AD

AD

This would be devastating. These federal loans, now converted to grants, were essential in keeping small businesses, particularly restaurants, afloat and keeping people employed, and now the state wants to tax that lifeline. That’s the equivalent of throwing a drowning person a life preserver and then an anvil.

It’s an unusual and frustrating step because Virginia has always conformed with federal tax rules set forth by the Internal Revenue Service to ease filing complexities. In this case, the proposed legislation would reverse this long-standing policy and claims that giving businesses the same relief as the feds would amount to a “double tax benefit.” In reality, it is a $500 million cash grab from small businesses that are barely hanging on.

According to the Small Business Administration, 114,570 Virginia small businesses received PPP first-draw loans totaling more than $12.6 billion, saving countless jobs and livelihoods. The average loan amount was for $110,000, which is primarily for employee payroll and group benefits, and those funds have likely been depleted for months now. Though larger businesses can likely absorb a state tax hit, many of Virginia’s small businesses that are operating on slim margins already could be facing a liability of tens of thousands of dollars that could otherwise be used to keep their doors open a little while longer, hire back employees or make investments in their businesses.

AD

AD

It’s disheartening for someone like me who has been in the restaurant business for nearly three decades. I survived the economic downturns following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession of 2008. Throughout it all, I’ve managed to keep my doors open and remained a Virginia job creator. Before the pandemic, Ford’s Fish Shack had grown to three Virginia locations, including a catering business. I had 163 employees in good-paying jobs and watched hard-working men and women climb the restaurant ladder from dishwasher to server to general managers. I’ve also invested heavily in our local communities. In 2019, Ford’s Fish Shack shared $300,000 in resources and hundreds of hours giving back to towns.

The National Restaurant Association estimates that at least 110,000 restaurants are now closed, about 1 in 6 nationwide. Restaurants lost $240 billion in sales in 2020, and 40 percent of restaurant owners expect to close in six months without additional federal support.

Virginia’s restaurants and small businesses aren’t looking for handouts. We were forced into closures because of a government-mandated response to these unprecedented times. Today, we are one bad break away from closing for good. Our policymakers should think twice before delivering it.