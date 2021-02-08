WALLACE: Are you going to step down?

CHENEY: I’m not. … And, look, I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution. And as I’ve explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state and voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment, and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take. And so I will stand by that, and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming. …

Well, I think you have to read the language of the censure partly. I think, you know, that people in the party are mistaken. They believe that BLM and antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. It’s just simply not the case, not true, and we’re going to have a lot of work we have to do. People have been lied to. The extent to which the president, President Trump, for months leading up to January 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie, and people need to understand that. We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth, that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020, so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024.



