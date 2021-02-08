Alas, there is not only room for conspiracy theories; they dominate his party. His future is clear: Get the heck out of the Senate. Whether Toomey pursues other position in state politics remains to be seen, but he must surely see that the national Republican Party and quite a few state party operations are at the mercy of political lunatics.
Then there is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). She visited “Fox News Sunday” after her state party voted to censure her:
WALLACE: Are you going to step down?CHENEY: I’m not. … And, look, I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution. And as I’ve explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state and voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment, and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take. And so I will stand by that, and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming.WALLACE: They debated — your home state Republican Party, they debated for 11 minutes before deciding to censure you, the congresswoman, the number three Republican in the House. What’s that about?Well, I think you have to read the language of the censure partly. I think, you know, that people in the party are mistaken. They believe that BLM and antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. It’s just simply not the case, not true, and we’re going to have a lot of work we have to do. People have been lied to. The extent to which the president, President Trump, for months leading up to January 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie, and people need to understand that. We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth, that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020, so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024.
Cheney knows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is conspiracy theorist and that her colleagues were foolish not to police themselves. As Cheney conceded to Wallace: “The things that she has said don’t have any place in our public discourse, and we as a Republican conference should deal with that issue. We should have dealt with it.”
But Cheney seems to be pining for a party that no longer exists when she declares that Republicans are “the party of Lincoln.“ It would be nice to live in a political world where the GOP was not the “party of QAnon or anti-Semitism or Holocaust-deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories.” She may wish it were so, but parties are defined by what they say and do collectively. There is no sign her colleagues “believe in conservative principles and conservative values and … in the Constitution,” as she does.
Cheney understands that “the single greatest threat to our republic is a president who would put his own self-interest above the Constitution, above the national interest.” She knows that “President Trump claimed for months that the election was stolen and that apparently set about to do everything he could to steal it himself, and that ended up in an attack on the Capitol, five people killed that day.” None of that, however, is what the bulk of her party in the House, the Senate and the electorate believe.
She also understands the need for a “a massive criminal investigation” so that we will know “exactly what the president was doing … [and] whether the tweet he sent out calling Vice President Pence a coward while the attack was underway … was a premeditated effort to provoke violence.” But her party wants to “move on.” Her party thinks it is divisive to determine responsibility.
It is hard to imagine how she is going to coexist with cranks, anti-Semites and conspiracy nuts who seek another Trump term. Perhaps she should have run for the Senate seat Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) now occupies, which would at least have given her some decent, rational colleagues. Maybe, like Toomey, she’ll depart for her home state after this term. Maybe, if she decides to remain in her seat, it is time to acknowledge that the GOP is not the Party of the Lincoln, but of Greene, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and the rest. Maybe it is time to break out from a deranged party and replace it with something fitting the legacy of Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt.
Cheney is right that a massive investigation must root out violent insurrectionists and those who aided them. If Democrats, independents and ex-Republicans deny the GOP the lifeblood of politics — money — and drum out as many Republicans as possible in 2022 and 2024, there may then be room for an alternative party, a real second party, that Cheney, Toomey, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a number of GOP governors and other principled, serious people can inhabit.
For now, however, it is best to shrink and vanquish a party that opposes reason and democracy. Cheney said it herself: The person they still revere is a threat to the republic.
Tapper had it right when he said before the attack on the Capitol, “It turns out when a major political party coddles and enables and supports public figures who lie rapaciously and incessantly and also tolerate threats against those who challenge those lies, that storm of lies and indecency is strengthened and unleashed and it cannot be controlled.” His conclusion: “If there’s no effort at accountability, this is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism. This will only be the beginning.”
All the more reason to crush the GOP at the polls and deny them the aura of legitimacy. Then Cheney can go about founding and growing a party that is sane, responsible and pro-democratic.
