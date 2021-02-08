Pillows come in many varieties! Pillows have a variety of fillings and shapes that will help you sleep. In order to help you get the best sleep of your life, we need to know a little bit more about your sleep preferences so we can match you to the right pillow!

AD

What is your favorite sleeping position?

A. I lie curled up on my side — always the right side, and if I could move farther to the right, I would.

AD

B. I lie face-down, clutching the pillow warmly and tightly to my chest and hissing at anyone who would take it from me, as though it were the filibuster.

C. On my back, grinding my teeth, thinking about the need to abolish the electoral college.

D. I never sleep; I am too busy worrying about climate change.

How big is your bed?

A. I am a Democrat.

B. I am a Republican.

C. I am a Republican, but I’m uncomfortable with the direction the party is taking.

D. I am an independent.

Do you sleep with a partner?

A. America needs common-sense gun control immediately; we cannot wait any longer!

AD

B. We must ratify the Equal Rights Amendment now.

C. I oppose any anti-GMO regulation.

D. Now is the time for a Green New Deal.

Do you prefer a firm pillow or a soft pillow?

A. Totally indifferent to the texture of my pillow as long as it won’t budge on fracking.

AD

B. Firm, but only because that reminds me of martial law.

Our pillows come in many shapes — half-moon, square, rectangular, body pillow — to better accommodate your sleep habits. How do you sleep?

A. I believe that Dominion conspired with Hugo Chávez to alter the vote totals.

B. Windmills cause cancer.

C. I will not sleep until I can feel confident the Supreme Court will stop gutting the Voting Rights Act!

AD

What is your biggest sleep problem?

A. I wake up with a stiff neck.

B. I have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep.

C. I think social media companies possess worrisome monopoly power.

Do you prefer foam, down or a mixture?

A. It was good that the U. S. Embassy in Israel moved to Jerusalem.

B. Statehood for D. C. now!

C. The only thing that can save this country is light rail.

If foam, do you prefer memory foam, which can retain the shape of the sleeper’s head?

AD

A. I want a pillow that remembers.

B. I want a pillow that remembers in accordance with the 1776 Commission.

C. I want a pillow that remembers everything except the events of the past four years.

AD

And down?

A. Down with the patriarchy!

B. Down with taxes!

C. Down with Confederate statues!

D. Down with cancel culture!

Thanks for taking this quiz! Can’t wait to help you get a good night’s sleep on the pillow that’s best for you using what is definitely the correct way to identify what pillow will be optimal for you and not a sign we are living in a morally confounding consumer hellscape. Answer key below:

Mostly A’s, B’s, C’s or D’s — Don’t bother. You are never going to sleep entirely well again.