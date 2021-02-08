What if then I told you that Sen. Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah — the guy then being painted by the Obama reelection campaign as such a walking plutocratic caricature of heartless capitalism that he might as well have campaigned in a top hat and monocle — would propose a plan that was similar to Biden’s but in some ways even more generous?

AD

“Hold on,” you’d say. “Romney? The guy who said 47 percent of Americans were contemptible layabouts suckling at the government’s teat? That Mitt Romney?”

AD

Yes, that Mitt Romney. But what seems to make no sense might actually have a hidden logic at work, one that could mean that as the Republican and Democratic parties are evolving, the American plutocracy could evolve, too.

First, the Democratic proposal. It would provide monthly payments of $300 for every child under 6 and $250 for children between 6 and 17. That would be given to families earning up to $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for a couple, and expire after a year (though Democrats say they hope to make it permanent).

AD

Romney’s plan would send $350 per month for each child under 6 and $250 for children over 6. It would be permanent, and wouldn’t phase out for wealthier families; instead, the money for them would be clawed back in taxes. Romney would pay for it by eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes and ending Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (what we used to call “welfare”), which is already a shadow of its former self.

AD

Plenty of conservatives are opposed to Romney’s plan; they bring up the old worry that if you help poor people it will sap their ambition and let them wallow in their sloth — in other words, what Romney circa 2012 would have said. But others on the right are warm to it.

Now let’s step back and think about the politics of these ideas from each side.

AD

As on a number of issues, Biden and Democrats are reacting to an altered landscape, proposing things they might always have liked to do but used to seem out of reach. The old paradigm said this kind of direct payment could be done only on an emergency basis, should be as limited as possible, should be subject to bureaucratic requirements meant to make its recipients feel as bad as possible, and should at the earliest opportunity be ended in the service of deficit reduction.

AD

That’s no longer the case. While some Republicans are still squawking about deficits, it turned out that if Democrats simply ignore those complaints, a world of policy opportunity opens up.

But why would an old-school trickle-downer like Romney want to start handing out cash?

AD

Let me suggest that among the class he represents, this might be considered a genius idea.

The main policy goals of the plutocratic Republican class have always been cutting taxes for people like themselves, and deregulation to give corporations a freer hand. If you start writing checks to everyone, it’s the wealthy who’ll end up paying for it, they thought.

But what if the current rethinking of budgetary dynamics and deficit spending means that they don’t actually have to worry about picking up the tab? If deficits no longer matter, they can have their tax cuts without waging politically damaging fights to slash benefits. Everybody wins.

AD

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that the people who fund the GOP have suddenly become a bunch of liberals. They’re still going to fight environmental regulations, continue to wage a war on collective bargaining and workers’ rights, and oppose minimum wage increases.

AD

But they might view the government tossing people a few thousand extra dollars a year as a good deal — especially if it makes voters feel warmly toward the Republican Party. And if Democrats are committed enough to their new perspective on deficits that it’ll be difficult for them to turn around and say we have to raise taxes on rich people to bring down the debt, in the end it won’t cost those plutocrats a thing.

While Biden proposed increasing taxes on the wealthy during the campaign, at the moment that idea has been moved to the back burner, both because he wants to focus on giving Americans direct help during the pandemic and economic crisis, and because Democrats no longer feel obligated to offset every spending proposal they make with other cuts and spending increases down to the penny, the way they have in the past.

AD

So while everyone is aware that the new paradigm on deficits allows for more social spending, it also reduces pressure for tax increases. If the wealthy haven’t figured that out yet, they soon will.

AD

To be clear, I’m not saying a bunch of corporate titans gathered in a boardroom and decided that this is their new political formula. And to repeat, lots of conservatives still recoil at the idea of the government being too generous to people. But when even someone like Romney sees the wisdom of handing out checks to tens of millions of families, things have changed.