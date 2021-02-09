But there’s one thing we have not done: We have not found a way to enlist one of the most powerful forces in the United States to our cause. That force is the free enterprise system.

It may seem wildly counterintuitive to suggest any useful linkage between the struggle for racial equity and free enterprise capitalism. They seem to exist in nonintersecting universes, one dedicated to righting historical wrongs, the other preoccupied with money and profits. Indeed, for most of American history, capitalism has wreaked havoc on Black people.

But connecting the cause of racial equity to the workings of business would open the door to using the immense political and economic power of business and finance to our advantage. We can take inspiration from Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment management firm, who has made headlines urging his fellow CEOs to recognize the connection between doing the right thing on climate change and serving their own financial interests. “The more your firms are seen to embrace the climate transition and the opportunities it brings, the more the market will reward your firms with higher valuations,” he told them last year. Similarly, Black Americans need to find a way to align at least some of our key interests with businesses’ unwavering focus on making money.

It’s not all that hard to imagine how alignment could occur:

A federal program could be designed to address the yawning wealth gap between Black and White Americans by providing down payment assistance to help 1 million Black families purchase homes. Such a program would make historical sense: Racially exclusive programs created by the federal government generated much of the home-based wealth held by White Americans today. Simple fairness argues for a compensating program for Black Americans.

Such a program could create 1 million new real estate commissions, 1 million new mortgage loans, 1 million new opportunities for moving companies and 1 million new customers for companies that sell home furnishings and lawn equipment.

A government-funded initiative using tax credits or deductions would help low-income families purchase whole life insurance policies. Black families are traditionally more willing than their White counterparts to use life insurance as an investment, but in the past were too often sold overpriced, low-payout policies that just covered funeral costs. This initiative would aim at helping them buy substantial policies that could deliver future wealth — since when the purchaser of the policy passes away, the beneficiary receives the entire face value, tax free.

If 1 million Black families could purchase $250,000 life insurance policies, it would create $250 billion of future income for Black Americans — money the next generation could use to pay for college, invest in the stock market and fund new businesses.

An investment could increase scaling of educational initiatives that have been proven successful in generating positive academic outcomes for disadvantaged Black children. Successful models exist — the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York; SEED schools in Miami, D.C., Los Angeles and Baltimore; public schools in Union, N.J.; KIPP schools; Achievement First; and other public and charter schools across the nation.

The challenge is to increase their scale so they can impact millions more children. But that takes money — more money than is available from cash-strapped localities, philanthropy or other sources of school finance.

The money could come from municipal bonds floated by cities whose leaders of today invest in proven ways of educating their children, and whose leaders of the future pay off the bonds with money that would otherwise be spent on prisons and welfare. Those bonds would produce substantial new income streams for the Wall Street firms that underwrite them.

Properly packaged and presented, programs such as these would enjoy the support not only of advocates for racial equity, but also the support — and the lobbying power — of real estate agents, banks, major retailers, insurance companies, bond issuers and purchasers on Wall Street and other business interests with the money and influence to shape public policy to their preferences.

Black Americans should put real energy into helping the titans of free enterprise unearth the now barely visible nexus between profit and policies that would advance the cause of racial equity. Those businesses’ financial and political support would be instrumental in turning those policy ideas into legal and regulatory realities.

