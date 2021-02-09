There is new urgency for many of those provisions, given the Republicans’ unprecedented effort since the 2020 election to roll back voting access on the misguided theory that less democracy is good for their party (a reaffirmation of the party’s aversion to democracy and dependence on minority rule). The Brennan Center, which has been tracking these efforts, reports: “Thus far this year, 28 states have introduced, prefiled, or carried over 106 bills to restrict voting access. These proposals primarily seek to: (1) limit mail voting access; (2) impose stricter voter ID requirements; (3) limit successful pro-voter registration policies; and (4) enable more aggressive voter roll purges.” For example, Republican lawmakers in Arizona are trying to remove voters from its early-voting list, which would prevent them from automatically receiving a mail ballot.

Needless to say, the sweeping reform of H.R. 1 currently has no Republican support. So what happens to voting reform, perhaps the most significant issue for the new president and Congress after the pandemic and recession? Keep an eye on five separate factors that will affect the course of any reform effort.

AD

AD

First, at the state level, ordinary voters who found early voting or voting by mail convenient may be annoyed to learn that lawmakers want to make it harder for them to vote. Voting rights advocates, state legislators and governors around the country are going to battle over such measures. With the closely divided Congress likely tied up with the pandemic and the economy, a good deal of the action will be at the state and even county levels. The result will determine just how much additional damage the Republican Party can do to our electoral system.

Second, watch out for attorney Marc Elias, who racked up more than 60 wins in court against spurious Republican voting fraud claims in 2020. He is gearing up to do battle to challenge new restrictions. He also is moving forward with his own plans for improving election administration, such as reforming the certification process, which Republicans tried to manipulate to overturn the election; easing access to voting (as Elias put it, “the test for voting laws, rules, and practices should be whether they improve voting access and participation”); maximizing ballot acceptance (e.g., making it more difficult to invalidate ballots for ticky-tacky technical errors); auditing election administration; and publishing all election rule changes online.

Third, are there any elements of H.R. 1 that a bipartisan group might embrace, akin to the covid-19 aid bill that lawmakers pushed through in December? Reform of the U.S. Postal Service, additional funding for election administration and requirements for a paper ballot trail and periodic audits are among the less controversial provisions. If Democrats can be persuaded to diverge from a one-standard-fits-all model, perhaps they can reach agreement on minimum standards for all states to employ some form of early or non-excuse voting as well as online or automatic voter registration.

AD

AD

Fourth, H.R. 1 would not restore the pre-clearance provision of the Voting Rights Act (which used to be amended by near-unanimous votes, but was invalidated by the Supreme Court in Shelby County v. Holder). But another bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, would do so. That may be a blessing in disguise. Presented as a stand-alone bill, the John Lewis bill would restore the Justice Department’s ability to head off measures that erect hurdles to voting before they are implemented. Consideration of the bill would in essence become a referendum on voter suppression. Republicans might still thwart the bill using the filibuster, but that brings us to the next issue to watch.

If the Republican Party persistently refuses to hold an up-or-down vote even on the John Lewis bill (aside the larger H.R. 1 for a moment), Democrats will face immense pressure to modify if not do away entirely with the filibuster either before the 2022 midterms or after (especially if Democrats pick up a couple of Senate seats). That may be the ultimate showdown on just how much ground Democrats are willing to concede to a Republican Party that rejects the sanctity of elections, the concept of majority rule and even the notion of a multiracial democracy not dominated by its White base. The debate will be critical to the future of our democracy.

Read more:

AD