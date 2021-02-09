There are indefensible geographic disparities, too. Some states are vaccinating efficiently; others have barely made a dent. And the patchwork of eligibility rules that often defy expert advice create a residential lottery that determines life-and-death outcomes based on your Zip code.

Perhaps the United States could learn a thing or two from Britain’s vaccine rollout — and recognize the virtues of a centralized health-care system when it comes to efficiently delivering lifesaving doses during a crisis.

So far, the British vaccination program has been an astonishing success. As of today, roughly 1 in 4 adults in the country have already received their first dose. On Saturday alone, 1 in every 100 adult residents of the United Kingdom got a shot. If the current breakneck pace holds, half of U.K. adults will have received a dose by mid-March. At the moment, Britain is vaccinating people roughly 1½ times faster than the United States. (The only countries going faster than the U.K. are Israel and Bahrain, which are both small countries with small populations.)

But it’s not just about speed. Crucially, available doses are going to the people who need them most. It’s virtually impossible to game the system or cut in line. Instead, the priority groups are based strictly on clinical vulnerability. Politicians — and even the queen — wait their turn like everyone else.

Boris Johnson’s government tasked its expert advisory panel to develop vaccine priority lists with one goal: saving the maximum number of lives. Then that guidance was passed on to the National Health Service, which began systematically working through residents based solely on their risk of being hospitalized or dying from covid. As a result, 91 percent of residents 80 years old and above and 95 percent of 75-to-79-year-olds have already received a dose, which will reduce mortality significantly.

Nobody in Britain is spending hours on overloaded phone lines or crashing websites, either. Instead, when it’s your turn to get the “jab,” as people here call it, the NHS sends you a text message with a link to book an appointment at your choice of nearby centers. That message is followed by a letter in the mail with an appointment, ensuring that those who are less tech-savvy are still able to access their allocated dose. This is all made possible by a centralized system.

Meanwhile, in America, many older people are signing up for parallel vaccination services or wasting days on hold. A proactive, rich 65-year-old with easy access to the Internet is far more likely to get a vaccine dose in the United States than someone older, poorer and more at risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

The U.K. is also getting more people vaccinated because of a controversial decision to give second doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines 12 weeks after the first one, rather than the three- or four-week spacing used in the United States for Pfizer and Moderna doses. Preliminary research, at least from the Oxford vaccine, suggests that the heavy lifting of immune protection happens after the first dose. As a result, the U.K. government has decided that it’s more important to double the number of people with some protection now, making available stock go twice as far. (Britain has also placed a heavy emphasis on the Oxford vaccine, which could become a problem if it’s less effective against new variants than other vaccines).

We’ll know whether that was the right approach soon, but in these crucial winter weeks, it’s undeniable that a far higher proportion of Brits have some level of protection against covid than Americans do.

These successes don’t negate the fact that Britain’s pandemic management has, on balance, been a colossal failure. Despite rosier figures this summer, new, more contagious variants have wreaked havoc. Britain’s covid death toll is one of the worst in the world — despite severe lockdowns that make most American “lockdowns” seem carefree and happy-go-lucky in comparison. (It’s currently illegal to visit someone else’s house, to meet more than one person from another household outside, or to leave your own house for any non-essential reason other than exercise, which you can do only once per day.)

It’s also worth noting that centralized health systems are no guarantee of rapid vaccination. The United States is vaccinating its population much faster than any country in the European Union, for example, despite their centralized health systems. Indeed, America’s shambolic vaccination program is, incredibly, one of the fastest in the world. Superficially, that would seem to offer evidence for the superiority of a less centralized health-care system. Could it be that American-style injustice and inequality are merely the price of speed?

The answer, in fact, is no. Britain shows why. Vaccinations aren’t just fairer over here; they’re also happening faster. Next time health-care reform is being debated, remember the maddening American vaccination rollout and remember: There is a better way.