As The Post’s Frederick Kunkle reported, Chase alleges the RPV’s convention scheme “would run afoul of pandemic-related decrees likely to still be in place that would prohibit such a large gathering.”

That’s a fair argument. Though state courts are reluctant to tell a party how to select its nominees, there’s no question Republicans have to make their convention work within crowd-gathering limits. The RPV has been trying to do that, so far without success.

AD

AD

The best option: a convention with meetings across the state, with smaller groups of delegates. They would use ranked-choice voting to pick the nominees, which would avoid keeping even these smaller groups together for hours on end.

It could work — if the party could agree to get it done.

And the clock is ticking. The convention is scheduled for May 1 — May Day, an interesting choice for the GOP. That doesn’t leave much time to work out the details of how to stage a coronavirus-compliant convention while being fair to candidates.

But being fair was never really the point of a convention.

The RPV’s convention decision was partially intended to break the cycle of defeat and recrimination. A convention, the thinking goes, is the best way of denying Chase a realistic chance of winning the nomination. It’s also no secret a convention is supposed to favor more traditional candidates — such as Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), the current GOP front-runner and former House speaker.

AD

AD

Why would a convention hurt Chase? Because such gatherings require a high degree of organization — identifying delegates, making sure they file the right paperwork, getting them to the convention area and making sure they stay put for the whole event (and don’t succumb to blandishments from other candidates).

Conventions, then, are about logistics, endurance and cunning — things that GOP grandees assume Chase lacks.

And history shows that a convention can alter the landscape.

Back in 2012, Republicans were dead set on using a primary to pick their 2013 statewide ticket. The method would likely have favored then-Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling, who had put his ambitions for the state’s top job on hold to allow Robert F. McDonnell to run unopposed for the nomination in 2009.

AD

Then-Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli II (brilliantly) engineered a takeover of the RPV’s governing body and got it to switch the nominating method from a primary to a convention. The thinking was a convention would favor Cuccinelli’s activist base — a base that had no time for establishment candidates like Bolling. When the party switched from a primary to a convention, it ended Bolling’s gubernatorial aspirations and guaranteed Cuccinelli the nomination and control of the party.

AD

It’s fair to say Virginia Republicans are still wrestling with — and reeling from — that result.

Republicans haven’t won statewide since 2009, be it with establishment candidates like Ed Gillespie or Trumpist wannabes like Corey A. Stewart.

AD

If Chase managed to snag the nomination this year, it would all but guarantee that losing streak would continue. Plus, Chase-as-nominee could drag Republican hopes to retake the House of Delegates straight to the dump.

Chase initially said she would run as an independent to “bypass the political consultants and the Republican establishment elite” who would use a convention to thwart her bid.

But then she opted to join the convention. Now, she’s suing to get the party to do its job and set the rules for how the convention will work. Though it’s not clear to me whether her suit will succeed, one thing is clear: On this issue, Chase is right.