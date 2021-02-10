There’s a lot of good news for the GOP. Strikingly, the share of the electorate identifying as Republican was up in both sets of states. In both groups, Republicans made up 38 percent of all voters in 2020, up from 34 percent in the flipped states and 35 percent in the held states in 2016. Moreover, the share of Democratic voters went down, dropping by two percentage points from 2016 in both sets of states. Taken together, this means the GOP leads the Democrats by eight points in held states and by four points in flipped ones (though neither party claims a majority anywhere, given the sizable share of independents). Trump’s controversial four years moved the GOP from parity to a small but significant lead in terms of partisan voters in the nation’s most politically crucial states.

AD

AD

The data also confirm what other sources have found: Trump dramatically improved his support among Hispanics. In 2016, he lost Hispanics by 35 points in flipped states and by 30 points in held ones. In 2020, those margins narrowed significantly, to only 25 points in flipped states and 18 points in held states. Had Trump simply held his level of support among other groups from 2016, he would easily have won reelection.

The group most responsible for Trump’s demise might be surprising: His support among White women dropped by only three points in both sets of states compared with 2016, but his support among White men plummeted by 12 points in flipped states and by six points in held states. While Trump was complaining about the lack of suburban female support on the campaign trail, he overlooked the massive defections underway among suburban men.

Trump also lost support among independent voters. He carried this often-decisive group by between 10 and 12 points in these states in 2016, but he lost it by between five and nine points in 2020. That is a strong shift against him — 19 points in flipped states and 17 points in held states. Had he merely stanched the bleeding and run close to even among these voters, he would have won again.

AD

AD

Combine these two data points and you get the key finding: Trump lost because White, independent, suburban men went blue. That sets conventional analysis on its ear, but it shouldn’t be surprising. Analysis of the 2018 midterm results showed that the GOP lost control of the House because of the exact same group. Party strategists trying to find a path to a majority must focus on this and find out how they can get these voters back.

That could be easier than many think. Data from 2016 showed that Trump won because he carried voters who disliked both candidates by 17 points. That group was made up of disproportionally college-educated White men who leaned Republican on issues. Unless these men’s issue preferences have shifted far to the left, they are still likelier to trust Republicans on things such as the economy. As Biden’s policies, not Trump’s character, become the key issue, these voters could easily swing back to the GOP.

Adding this old GOP support to the new base Trump created would make Republicans the clear victors in 2022. Suppose Republicans retain their lead among partisan voters, but merely split the independent vote instead of losing it. If this had been the case in 2020, they would have carried all five states Biden flipped and would surely have won the three Senate seats they lost to Democrats in Georgia and Arizona. Replicate that nationwide, and you’re looking at a strong midterm result for team red.

AD

AD

None of this is set in stone. Biden could appeal to these voters, and the GOP could fumble away its advantage by alienating the new Republicans Trump nurtured. But the prospect for a bright Republican future is tantalizingly close.

Sign up to receive my columns in your inbox as soon as they’re published.