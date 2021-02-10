Underscoring the seriousness of the charges and the urgency of action to hold accountable anyone who has attempted to subvert our elections, Willis directed the preservation of “all records” and said the case “will go before a grand jury as soon as March.”

The benefit of this inquiry is three-fold. First, the law and the facts — not the former president’s Senate toadies — will determine his guilt or innocence. Second, in a Republican-controlled state, the claim of political persecution will fall flat. Finally, the opening of a serious, obviously urgent criminal investigation underscores the gap between the seriousness of the former president’s misconduct and the lack of seriousness among Republican senators determined to acquit him.

At the trial on Wednesday, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, began by quoting his father: “Democracy needs a ground to stand upon, and that ground is the truth.” This explains in a nutshell why the Republican Party has become a threat to democracy: It abhors the truth.

Raskin, however, stuck to the facts, demonstrating that Trump was “no innocent bystander” as the former president’s inept lawyers argued on Tuesday. Describing the chaos on Jan. 6, Raskin said “there was method in the madness.” The precise timing of the rally to coincide with counting of the electoral votes, the rioters’ declarations that the president invited them, and Trump’s tweets during and after the event (claiming this was all to be expected) leave no reasonable doubt that the former president intentionally induced the mob to attack the Capitol.

Raskin also blew out of the water the preposterous claim that the ex-president had a First Amendment right to incite the violent siege, quoting the late Justice Antonin Scalia, “You can’t ride with the cops and root for the robbers.” Raskin continued, “And if you become inciter in chief to the insurrection, you can’t expect to be on the payroll as the commander in chief for the Union.”

In a stellar performance that equaled Raskin’s, Rep. Joe Neguse (R-Colo.) proceeded to put the Big Lie that the election was stolen on trial, thereby indicting the elected Senate and House Republicans who pushed the lie. Neguse traced the former president’s efforts to convince his followers that they must “stop the steal.” Neguse’s juxtaposition of Trump’s call to march upon the Capitol and the events simultaneously transpiring inside the Capitol effectively made the case that Trump induced the violence. Trump’s calls to “fight” and the crowd’s reaction plainly established the link between the demagogue and his forces. Neguse even quoted Trump’s former chief of staff John F. Kelly, who observed after the Jan. 6 attack that Trump knows his mob and the results were to be expected.

Neguse also stressed the ex-president’s culpability in refusing to intervene and definitively call off his forces. He noted the desperate calls and social media messages — some sent by Republicans! — pleading for Trump to call off the mob. Neguse highlighted criminal complaints in which the rioters’ acknowledged their intent to kill Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and admitted that they were following the president’s orders. It was as powerful as it was irrefutable.

The inescapable problem for Republicans listening to the testimony is that many of them were as guilty as the former president in perpetrating the Big Lie and in convincing the MAGA mob that the election had been stolen. They, as much as he, set the stage for the events of Jan. 6.

At the “Save America” rally on Jan. 6, Trump called on the mob to “fight like hell” and to “never give up.” But Republicans, too, had a hand in inspiring the mob in amplifying Trump’s lies. No wonder they are determined to let Trump off the hook. To do otherwise would be to convict themselves.