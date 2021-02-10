As the Democrats noted, Trump regularly pressured the GOP “Surrender Caucus” to help steal the election. Yet in so doing, they portrayed Republicans largely as passive targets of his rage — without mentioning the extensive work Republicans actually did do to help him overturn the outcome.

Similarly, at another point, Democrats hammered Trump for cheering on Texas supporters who menacingly surrounded then-candidate Joe Biden’s campaign vehicles on a highway. Left unsaid was that some Republicans listening as jurors — such as Marco Rubio of Florida — also cheered them on.

The moments captured an important tension at the heart of Trump’s impeachment trial. Democrats have made a strategic decision that if they refrain from implicating the GOP in Trump’s misdeeds, then some might be more gettable as votes to convict Trump.

But the result is this: At the highest-profile reckoning we’ll ever see into this months-long effort to overthrow U.S. democracy, a large part of the story simply isn’t being told. The role in this whole saga of the GOP’s ongoing radicalization, and its increasing comfort with anti-democratic tactics, openly authoritarian conduct and even political violence, is largely going unmentioned.

Whether they are saying so or not, the case the Democrats are making most definitely does implicate much of the GOP. At every stage in all the corruption and misconduct they’re documenting, Trump enjoyed essential support and even active enabling from the overwhelming majority of influential figures in his party.

An essential component of the Democratic case against Trump is that his assault on democracy began months before Jan. 6th. As Democrats graphically detailed Wednesday, through much of the 2020 campaign Trump lied that Democrats were in the process of stealing the election, and that if he lost, it would be an inherently illegitimate outcome.

This effort accelerated after the election, as Democrats also detailed. He filed frivolous lawsuits, spread bizarre conspiracy theories, and even pressured election officials to corruptly change results in his favor. For weeks, he told his supporters the election had been stolen from them, and urged them to descend on the Capitol to set things right, culminating in the violent insurrection.

Democrats are now making a powerful case that all this added up to perhaps the most grave betrayal of the Constitution ever perpetrated by an American president. But if that’s so, you must also conclude that the Republican Party amounted to a mass of co-conspirators in that betrayal.

It doesn’t matter that Trump castigated them for not doing enough. They did do an extraordinary amount, both through sins of commission and omission alike.

A big element of the story is that the GOP has had multiple chances to take what Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg describes as “off ramps” from the party’s ongoing radicalization behind Trump.

Even as Trump spent months throughout the summer and fall clearly telegraphing his plot to use mail delays to try to invalidate millions of legal votes, very few Republicans criticized this or told the public that such an effort would be resisted by them as unacceptable.

Then, when Biden did win, most of them wouldn’t even say explicitly that Biden won for many weeks. It wasn’t until six weeks after the election that Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell finally admitted Biden was the victor. He and other Republicans delayed for the cynical purpose of keeping GOP voters energized in the Georgia runoffs.

Then on top of that, large swaths of the GOP supported a lawsuit designed to invalidate millions of votes based on fictions to pave the way for state legisators to send separate electors, swinging the election to Trump. A few GOP senators pointed out that this was a direct assault on democracy and self rule. But only a few.

And then, even after the attack, more than 100 House Republicans voted to invalidate Biden electors, carrying forward Trump’s effort to overturn the election and keep himself in power illegitimately.

It doesn’t even end there. Since then, large swaths of the party voted to stand by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) despite her endorsement of executing Democrats. They did so, at least in part, as a show of solidarity to Trump, a show of solidarity to one of the most visible proponents of the mythology of the stolen election and of the use of political violence as a necessary means for defeating the political opposition, openly understood as the enemy.

All throughout this saga, Republicans gave Trump’s effort to overturn the election critical ballast. They may have momentarily distanced themselves from one statement or another, but they continued to communicate their fundamental support for him and many of his most corrupt designs. And this is largely M.I.A. at Trump’s trial.