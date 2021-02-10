In 2017, I watched for several consecutive Saturdays as crowds peacefully took to the streets of South Korea’s capital, calling for the removal of President Park Geun-hye. Since then, I’ve seen the apathy and harmful actions of the politicians and the electorate in the United States and been dismayed at the contrast.

It seems a lot has changed since I’ve been back home during the pandemic. There have been nooses on the National Mall, more than 100 bills introduced in legislatures across the country to suppress voting and an insurrection that recalls Hitler’s 1923 failed coup. Why can’t the United States be more like South Korea?

Protesting is so common in South Korea that the country is sometimes called “shiwi gonghwaguk,” or the Republic of Demonstrations. Rarely a day went by that I didn’t catch a group protesting outside City Hall for some reason or the other. The demonstrations often don’t achieve their goals, but 2017 was different.

Like the Clintons and the Bushes, the Parks were a political family, which was likely a factor in Park Geun-hye’s ascendancy to power. Her father, Park Chung-hee, was the third president of South Korea from 1963 to 1979, serving five consecutive terms after seizing power in 1961.

Park Geun-hye had long been a leading figure in the conservative party, but after a series of scandals, her public-approval rating hovered around 5 percent, the lowest for any South Korean president. The plummet in her popularity came after Park was suspected of helping a confidante manipulate government affairs and extort some of the country’s largest companies to her own financial benefit.

South Koreans’ anger at the president’s alleged crimes was palpable, and they took to the streets to call for her ouster. For hours each weekend, thousands and then eventually nearly 2 million screamed, “Park Geun-hye, step down now!” Park, like former president Donald Trump, never did. Instead, for weeks, she was nowhere to be seen.

And so each week, unions, teachers, politicians and rural residents got off subways and buses, met in their designated spots, and lit candles as they marched closer to Cheongwadae, commonly known as the Blue House, or danced to K-pop in Gwanghwamun Square.

As I walked through the throngs of people, Koreans smiled and offered each other — and me — food. Many expressed disdain and disappointment at my president, asked for my thoughts about their own embarrassing scandal and voiced their concerns about the future of their nation.

Sure, police presence — I lived across from the headquarters — increased with the crowds at the protest. Yet, never once did things get out of control as they did recently in Washington.

The public’s outcry was too much to ignore. Park was impeached in December 2016 and formally removed from office the following March. South Korean courts subsequently tried and swiftly sentenced her to 25 years in prison for corruption and abuse of power. Her ruling conservative party splintered, with the pro-impeachment faction distancing themselves from their leader and forming another party.

Where is the similar outcry in the United States? Where is the large push from the left or center? When will the right stand up? Even before the pandemic, I saw more memes and heard more jokes about the president than I’ve heard real outrage or calls to action. Trump’s approval rating hit a low 34 percent last month, a sign that the rebuke of him has crossed party lines. Five people died in the Capitol attacks, yet Americans are still playing party politics.

Trump abused his power, like Park Geun-hye in South Korea. Americans need to put aside their cowardice and opportunism and admit it. It’s time for the United States to hold its leaders accountable. Voters need to demand it. Doing so isn’t partisan, as South Korea shows — it’s patriotic.