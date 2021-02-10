Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s attorneys, began by introducing himself as the prosecutor, correcting himself and then beginning again by stating that it was understandable that people might want consequences for the events of Jan. 6 because they were “social people.” From there, it was a whirlwind of surprises, or rather, a floodgates: “I was going to say it will — instead of floodgates — I was going to say originally [conviction] will release the whirlwind, which is a biblical reference. But I subsequently learned since I got here that that particular phrase has already been taken, so I figured I’d better change it to floodgates.”

I suppose I would not have thought that an effective defense in an impeachment trial would have begun with an almost 10-minute digression on the subject of the set of records called “Gallant Men” by former Illinois senator Everett Dirksen that Castor had as a small boy of 8 or 9 in Pennsylvania. (He stopped quickly, also, to explain that records were “that thing where you put the needle down.”) Nor would I have thought that a speech that went on for 20 minutes without addressing the case in any tangible way, but did manage to mention Sens. Patrick J. Toomey and Robert P. Casey Jr. several times by name; riff on the fact that people call their senators “my senator” (“You ever notice how, when you’re talking … in your home state … it’s ‘my senator’?”); describe why we have different laws for murder and manslaughter; and give a brief and inaccurate history of democracy in Athens and Rome as well as “smaller countries that lasted for less time that I don’t know about off the top of my head” before returning to the theme, from “Gallant Men,” that the members of the Senate were upstanding people who would do the right thing — I would not have thought that this would be a “good speech.” I would not have thought this was the kind of thing for which you would pay money, rather than the kind of thing that made you try to turn the microphone off at a wedding.

No, there is no “but” coming; I would not have thought that, and I do not think it.

Castor did touch at times on the matter of impeachment, saying for instance that he thought the House managers working to convict Trump “were brilliant speakers and I loved listening to them.” Then he handed over the rest of the argument to another lawyer, who, while he did not deliver what appeared to be a drunk-uncle filibuster, did certainly manage to conclude by reading a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem about the “ship of state” and tearing up. This was the opening argument in an impeachment trial. I think?

This week, a video has been making the rounds of a lawyer who, while trying to appear virtually in court, left on a Zoom filter that made him appear to be a cat; he still managed to be fairly composed once he had gotten over the hurdle of insisting, “I’m not a cat.” Is it too late to switch legal teams? Perhaps the cat is available.