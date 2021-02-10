He had previously voted in favor of the motion from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to declare the trial unconstitutional. Then, on Tuesday, he actually listened: “Trump’s team was disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand,” Cassidy said after the vote. “As an impartial juror, I’m going to vote for the side that did the good job.” Accordingly, he voted that the trial was constitutional. He refused to pretend the defense had persuaded him or that there was a legitimate defense.

Other Republicans, however, still operated in bad faith. The former president was impeached during his term but could not be tried before leaving office because Republicans would not agree to bring the Senate back from recess. And yet the master of that stunt, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), along with 43 other Republicans, had the nerve to declare that, oops, it was now too late to try the former president.

All but the hardened MAGA crowd understands that the evidence of guilt is simply overwhelming, as a brief video preview demonstrated Tuesday. The legal arguments against proceeding are nonexistent. (I would challenge any Republican to make a cogent response to the House argument supported by the Constitution’s text, past precedent and common sense.) It is hard to fathom why only a few Republicans are taking their oaths seriously or bothering to impartially weigh the evidence.

It’s remarkable that so few in the party can break free of Trump’s stranglehold, even as the former president sinks from public view and sheds support in the party, as the public shifts toward support of conviction, as criminal proceedings of the rioters confirm that they were incited by Trump and as he continues to lead the party down the road of conspiracies and anti-facts posturing. Even three retiring senators who clearly know better — Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina — could not bring themselves to cast a vote in favor of proceeding to trial.

Maybe it is the fear of mean tweets and MAGA wrath. Perhaps they hope to secure comfy post-Senate jobs in the conservative media or lobbying universe. It might be that they have been so blinded to reality by right-wing news outlets that they have lost the ability — or will — to discern fact from fiction. In any event, the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 did nothing to stir their consciences or to shock them into taking their oaths seriously.

That raises a serious question: What are Cassidy and the other Republicans who voted to proceed to trial (Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mitt Romney of Utah) doing in the caucus of a party so thoroughly corrupted and incapable of fulfilling the most fundamental constitutional obligations? With the exception of Sasse, arguably none of them is more conservative than the most conservative Democratic senator, Joe Manchin III (W.Va.). Moreover, do they really imagine that day-to-day policy arguments, which they would be free to pursue inside the Democratic Party or as independents, outweigh the damage their party is doing to our democracy?

Unity means agreeing to the same set of facts and values. It means judging others on their actions and issues on the merits. It means a common dedication to truth, democracy and decency. A party so firmly rooted in lies and so hostile toward majority rule is the greatest barrier to unity. The six senators, along with the 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump, should consider forming their own caucuses and declaring independence from a party that no longer respects truth or democracy. Now that would be a step toward healing.