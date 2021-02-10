It is time to stop the charade that Biden is the barrier to bipartisanship. And it is long past time to drop the notion that working with the Republican Party in its current state is even possible.

First, Biden has attracted considerable support among ordinary Republicans. The latest CBS/YouGov poll shows 79 percent think the package being discussed is either the right size or too small. That includes 61 percent of Republicans. In other words, congressional Republicans are wildly out of the mainstream of their own party. Only in Washington have Republicans who supported massive deficits under Biden’s predecessor now worry about debt — in the middle of a deep recession with some 10 million people unemployed. Bipartisanship requires the other side to abandon extreme positions, especially if its own base does not support them. Why haven’t reporters asked Republican lawmakers why they are so out of touch with their own voters?

Second, the vast majority of Republicans (as evidenced by their hypocrisy on the national debt) do not act on the merits of issues. Self-proclaimed “constitutional conservatives” (an oxymoron?) objected to impeaching a former president on Tuesday, but in doing so, they disregarded the text of the Constitution, the history of the impeachment clause and precedent in the Senate — not to mention common sense, given that they were responsible for delaying the trial until after the ex-president left office. These are not people who act on their stated principles; their only principle is to ingratiate themselves with the most partisan donors and MAGA set. That makes dealmaking impossible.

In the context of the covid-19 crisis and economic recession, Republicans either do not process facts contrary to their partisan objectives — just as they were during the first impeachment trial in the Senate — or they simply do not care about a large swath of Americans.

The New York Times reported: “Employment for high-wage workers — defined as people who work in jobs that typically pay more than $85,000 per year — had risen slightly above its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2020. But employment for low-wage workers, those in jobs that generally pay less than $30,000, remained 14 percent lower and had begun to dip again.” To make matters worse, “The disparities have split along demographic lines. … [Through] December, Hispanic workers, Black workers, younger people and those with a high school education or less had all lost jobs more heavily than their white, older and more-educated counterparts.” The Republican Party convinces itself that it is now a working-class party. If so, they are unusually indifferent to the suffering of that segment of the population.

In sum, Biden cannot be expected to achieve bipartisan results with a party wildly out of touch with its own members, averse to operating in good faith and immune to persuasion on the merits. When a mainstream Republican Party shows up in Congress operating in good faith and on the basis of data and its own stated values, bipartisanship is possible. Now? No way.

