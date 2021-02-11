About 10 miles away, a more modest but similarly meaningful drive-through operation was wrapping up for the day at St. Mary’s Food Bank. That’s where, every weekday morning, as many as 1,000 motorists pick up boxes full of canned soup and beans; pasta and peanut butter; eggs, milk and cheese; frozen pork loin and sausages; and fresh vegetables and fruits to feed themselves and their families. The number of families served nearly tripled at the beginning of the pandemic and remains 30 percent higher than it was this time last year, with no end in sight.

Unlike the drive-through vaccination line, the drive-through food bank line is one that nobody is eager to join. It’s also a measure of how deeply the pandemic has affected the lives of many people who were already living on the edge.

AD

AD

It’s a line the president and vice president never got to see.

The St. Mary’s Food Bank drive-through operates in precise order and near obscurity. The line of cars begins to form at dawn, wrapping around a block of squat warehouse-like buildings on the west side of Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the United States and the largest city in a state where, pre-pandemic, 1 in 5 children went to bed without knowing where their next meal would come from. The number is undoubtedly higher now. Even the most conservative estimate by Feeding America, a national network of 200 food banks, says more than 1 million children in the United States could have joined the ranks of the hungry in the past year. (Official statistics for 2020 are not yet available.)

Eight vehicles at a time roll into the St. Mary’s Food Bank parking lot every morning, trunks ajar, windows shut. Armed with iPads, client-services representatives log each driver’s information into a state database to keep track of who is receiving the food and how often they’re coming by to get it.

AD

AD

Members of the Arizona National Guard load the boxes into the trunks. A block away, 50 volunteers pack one box after the next; before the pandemic hit, there would have been about 300 volunteers. “We have a huge number of people who used to volunteer with us and are now coming by to get food from us,” Jerry Brown, spokesman for the food bank, told me.

Michele Eaves knows many of them. She started as a St. Mary’s volunteer in 2009, when Arizona was in the throes of the housing crisis. “Back then, if we did 600 families a day, we thought we were busy,” Eaves said. Now she’s among those registering the people Brown describes as “the new poor, the new hungry, the new I-lost-my-job-and-don’t-know-what-to-do.”

St. Mary’s, part of the Feeding America network, has some history with hunger: When it opened its doors in 1967, it was the first food bank in the nation. The founder, John van Hengel, a man of many careers, got the idea after a mother of 10 children with a husband on death row told him that she foraged for food for her family in the waste bins behind a local supermarket. The parish council of St. Mary’s Church helped him get started.

AD

AD

Until the pandemic, Brown said, St. Mary’s had never distributed 10 million pounds of food in a month. But that has been the monthly average since the pandemic hit. The boxes contain a mix of food donated by grocery stores, farmers, families and the federal government that is kept in storage in a 130,000-square-foot warehouse. On the day I visited, the warehouse had about 7 million pounds of food — amounting, these days, to less than a month’s supply.

It will be many months, at least, before this mammoth but largely offstage effort sees the demand subside. Meanwhile, the line of cars will keep forming early every weekday, with drivers quietly awaiting boxes of groceries that they hope will feed their families for a few weeks.

Arizona deserves to take a victory lap for its relative success at getting an around-the-clock coronavirus vaccination site up and running so efficiently. But let’s not forget that the social unraveling caused by the pandemic will persist well after the pandemic recedes. The state ranks among the country’s highest in child hunger and lowest in educational attainment. Addressing these inequalities is what’s going to shape Arizona’s future — just as it will shape the future of the nation itself.

AD

AD

More than the plunge of a needle will be needed to take care of that.