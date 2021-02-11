“Landau was a great ambassador,” a Mexican Foreign Ministry official told me. “He really liked to travel the country and was very loquacious.” Landau was indeed an expert tourist. He posted selfies, appetizing images of Mexican food and beautiful pictures of blooming fields, where Landau can be seen, wistfully holding a flower. It earned him a loyal following that has since carried over to his personal account, where Landau now posts nostalgic tweets about Mexican avocados.

Whether this made Landau a “great ambassador” is another matter. Former Mexican foreign minister Jorge Castañeda told me Landau’s portfolio in Mexico had one priority: immigration. While extolling the many splendors of Mexico on Twitter, Landau helped enforce Trump’s most draconian immigration policies.

“With a few exceptions, Landau was willing to turn a blind eye to anything the Mexican government did that was contrary to U.S. interests if [Mexican President Andrés Manuel] López Obrador complied with everything Trump asked on immigration,” Castañeda told me.

Shannon O’Neil, senior fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told me Landau “didn’t represent U.S. interests. He didn’t push for the rights of U.S. companies. He didn’t push for upholding Mexican democracy or checks and balances.”

Not surprisingly, Landau’s style seemed to suit Mexico’s Foreign Ministry just fine. “He was never incisive or confrontational toward Mexico. He worked diligently to help Mexico in Washington,” the Foreign Ministry official told me.

As the Biden administration prepares to pick Landau’s successor, it should aim to avoid not only the previous ambassador’s failings but also other miscalculations. After entrusting diplomats Carlos Pascual and Earl Anthony Wayne with the Mexico mission throughout his first term, President Barack Obama chose Maria Echaveste to head the Mexico City embassy in 2014. Back then, I wrote a controversial piece against her candidacy. I stand by it. A distinguished academic, Echaveste nonetheless lacked any significant diplomatic experience. She withdrew her candidacy in 2015. Obama’s next choice was wiser. He sent Roberta Jacobson, a thoroughly seasoned and qualified diplomat with deep ties to Mexico and its very complex realities.

Who should Biden choose? The top Mexican Foreign Ministry official hinted that the López Obrador administration would prefer someone who “understands the new era” and respects Mexico’s government much like Landau did. “We can either work to save our value chains and broaden our alliance to compete against Asia or we can each do our own thing in the short term,” he added.

This presents a challenge for the Biden administration. Castañeda, for one, warns against what he described as “going native.” Landau’s successor, he explained, should think of himself or herself as an advocate for U.S. values rather than an enabler of the Mexican government. “If the next ambassador fails to uphold the series of principles and values that are at the core of Biden’s foreign policy, it would likely eliminate one of the last lines of defense that remain against López Obrador’s antics,” Castañeda told me.

For now, Biden’s foreign policy team seems to have bet on experience. It tapped former Mexican ambassador Jacobson to head the administration’s southern border policy, a considerable challenge.

According to Castañeda, the ideal candidate should be close to Secretary of State Antony Blinken (“it is more important than being close to the president”) and have concrete experience with Mexico. “In the current situation,” Castañeda told me, “there is no time for on the job training.”

Potential candidates for the ambassador position include former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson or former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, both of Mexican descent. O’Neil expects Biden’s ambassador to Mexico to focus on the issues that usually occupy the bilateral agenda: immigration, security and trade. But the new head of the embassy will surely carry a mandate to uphold specific principles. These will include a renewed focus on environmental policy, labor-law enforcement and other, more potentially contentious issues.

López Obrador has decried autonomous watchdogs and spurned transparency. He has also shunned clean, renewable energies, betting instead on building a new refinery. After having fared badly in the pandemic, Mexico is facing uncertain economic times. Violence hasn’t subsided. Elections this year will determine the fate of the country in the foreseeable future. For the next ambassador, all this amounts to a considerable immediate challenge. There might not be time for sightseeing or tweeting pozole recipes. And that might be for the best.

