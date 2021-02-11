From the mouths of the rioters themselves, we heard them explain that their commander in chief had sent them to the Capitol. We heard audio of them telling the police they had been invited there. And after they were arrested, they explained that they had followed his direction.

The presentation shifted to Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House manager, who took senators through Trump’s history of invoking violence. “These tactics were road-tested. Jan. 6 was a culmination of the president’s actions, not an aberration from them,” Raskin said. “The insurrection was the most violent and dangerous episode so far in Donald Trump’s continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence.” He emphasized “so far.” From his exhortation of crowds during his 2016 campaign, to his praise of then-Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte for body-slamming a reporter, to his incitement of Michigan extremists (Liberate Michigan!), the former president repeatedly bonded with his MAGA crowd through violent rhetoric and refused to condemn white supremacists.

AD

AD

In a haunting closing, Raskin said, “President Trump declared his conduct totally appropriate. So, if he gets back into office and it happens again, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves.” He asked, “Would you bet the lives of more police officers on it? Would you bet the safety of your family on it? Would you bet your democracy on it?” It was horrifying, because the honest answer for most Republicans is almost certainly “yes.”

Much of the violence Raskin recounted in his presentation took place before the 2016 election or early in Trump’s term. Yet most of these same Republicans sitting in judgment never broke with him. They never sought another nominee. They never condemned his attempts to discredit the election. They have been silent — and, in some cases, vocal — allies in his strategic use of violence to advance his own interests and to ultimately retain power.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) made clear that, rather than show remorse, the ex-president said his words were “totally appropriate.” Because Trump has no remorse, he will do it again if given the chance. He dragged his feet in lowering flags in honor of the fallen police officers. He never said he did not intend for his supporters to storm the Capitol. He never said, Lieu pointed out, that the election was not stolen. Lieu, quoting the infuriating suggestion from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) that everyone should get a “mulligan,” argued effectively that you do not give a mulligan to someone who never showed remorse and who is convinced he behaved “appropriately.” He added that “lack of remorse is an important factor in impeachment because impeachment, conviction and disqualification is not just about the past it’s about the future.”

AD

AD

As the impeachment managers shared remarks from Republicans who called for holding Trump accountable and condemned him for lighting the fuse, it became obvious that they came from governors and others in the party not in the chamber. These Republicans — including former Trump advisers and Cabinet officials, former House speaker John Boehner and governors — recognized the tie between the former president and the violence. Even former national security adviser John Bolton and former attorney general William P. Barr acknowledged, along with other former officials, that Trump was responsible. “It was existential. It was wrong. It was un-American,” Lieu said.

The horror of this presentation is that none of it matters to Trump’s toadies in the Senate. They are so consumed with their own political ambitions and so cowardly that they would rather give the former president a pass — as they have done time and time again — than risk his ire or their careers. They may acquit Trump, but they have been revealed as enablers, aiders and abettors and, most importantly, totally unworthy of holding power.

Lieu practically begged the Senate to hold Trump accountable. That is likely for naught. But we should certainly hold them accountable for creating the monster who threatened our democracy.

AD

AD