“Unless we take action, the violence is only just beginning,” Rep. Diana DeGette (Colo.) told Senate jurors.

DeGette noted that there was a rise in threats after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and that intelligence services have concluded that the attack will be viewed as a rallying cry for right-wing extremist groups for the foreseeable future.

“These groups believe that they’re following his orders,” DeGette said, in a reference to Trump. “They believe that their acts of insurrection and violence are patriotic.”

Calling on lawmakers to uphold their oaths of office, DeGette said: “If we do not, Trump’s mob stands ready for more attacks.”

All this amounts to a really striking claim. The underlying suggestion here is that Trump is going to function as the de facto head of a violent insurgency against the U.S. government, or against certain elements of our political order, for the foreseeable future.

In this telling, the Senate Republicans’ failure to hold Trump accountable for inciting the violent insurrection — which he did do, both on the day itself and in the weeks leading up to it — will amount to an emboldening event for that insurgency in the future.

Let’s note that experts in right-wing extremism actually do believe that for these groups, Jan. 6 was a watershed event. They will continue to view the breaching of the Capitol and the temporary disruption of the conclusion of the election as triumphs, and see the security failures that allowed it as a symptom of U.S. weakness and decadence that tells them to keep up the “revolution.”

What’s more, aspects of this general analysis have been backed up by U.S. intelligence analysts. They have warned of a growing threat from “ideologically motivated violent extremists” angry about the presidential transition, and have also warned that the lie that the election was illegitimate might inspire future attacks.

Incredibly, despite all of that, many Republicans still have not unambiguously denounced this lie or declared unequivocally that President Biden legitimately won the election.

If they fail to Trump accountable now, they will be passing up a chance to unambiguously declare that the refusal to accept legitimate election outcomes and the mobilization of political violence to subvert them have no place in a democracy or in their party.

Remember that most Republicans did not take the opportunity to punish Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) despite her endorsement of killing Democrats — thus failing once again to unequivocally renounce political violence.

And by acquitting Trump, they will be falling short in this regard in the full knowledge that intelligence services have warned that this lie — and the fact of having succeeded in violently disrupting our democratic processes so spectacularly one time — could inspire future violence.

“An acquittal will signal to extremist groups that there is not a lasting negative consequence for violently attacking democracy,” Jared Holt, who tracks right wing extremist activity for the Atlantic Council, told me.

“Letting Trump off the hook for inciting an attempt at insurrection will be like writing these groups a proverbial permission slip for future action,” Holt continued. “It would also send a message that spreading disinformation and animating extremist forces in violent attacks against democracy is a permissible way of conducting politics.”

After Senate Republicans failed to convict Trump the first time, for trying to strong-arm a foreign ally into helping him corrupt our election, Democrats warned that this would only embolden him further. Republicans mumbled that he had learned his lesson.

We’re now in the same place again. Only this time, Republicans will be failing to hold Trump accountable for inciting a massive outpouring of political violence. They can’t possibly believe that if they don’t, he will have learned his lesson and refrain from inciting more later.

Yet they are likely going to acquit anyway. It’s hard to imagine a more grave dereliction of duty than that.