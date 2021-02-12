And they’ll note that at some of the thousands of protests against police brutality that occurred last year, there were outbreaks of violence.

Any reasonable person would ask: What on earth is that supposed to prove?

Perhaps it’s fitting that this is where his defense landed, since we’ve seen it so many times before. Faced with questions, criticisms or even legal jeopardy, Trump often defaulted to claim that his words and actions were defensible not because they adhered to any standard that could be generally applied, but because everyone else is just as debased as he is.

He didn’t tell us that he wasn’t corrupt, he told us that everyone is corrupt. Everyone is on the take, everyone sexually abuses women, everyone hands out favors to their family, everyone cheats on their taxes, everyone uses their office for personal gain — and so he can’t be blamed for doing what everyone else does.

Whataboutism is Trump’s final defense and that of his allies. “You have a summer where people all over the country were doing similar kinds of things,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said, predicting that Trump’s lawyers will show violent scenes from places such as Seattle, and “you’re going to see similar kinds of tragedies there as well.”

If crazy violent stuff is happening all over the place, why are we getting upset about what happened at the Capitol? Or as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, “We all have some responsibility here.” So you can’t blame Trump.

But it was left to Fox News host Tucker Carlson to take the argument one step further, to wrap it all up in a vague conspiracy theory in which some anarchist punk throwing a rock through a window in Portland, Ore., proves that Trump shouldn’t be blamed for the Capitol attack and that it’s all part of a nefarious plan concocted by Democrats.

Much of the attention Carlson is getting this week is centered on his bizarre assertion that George Floyd didn’t die because a police officer knelt on his neck — as that horrific video and the medical examiner confirmed. Instead, Carlson said: “The autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose.” That is most assuredly not what the autopsy showed.

But the other part of Carlson’s monologue is particularly relevant here. It shows how, in the forum that is still the central axis of the conservative media universe, history is being rewritten in a particularly Trumpian way:

In many places, the known facts [about the insurrection] bear no resemblance to the story [Democrats] are telling. They’re just flat-out lying. There’s no question about that. The question is, why would they lie about this? For an answer, think back to last spring. Beginning on Memorial Day, B.L.M. and their sponsors in corporate America completely changed this country. They changed this country more in five months than it had changed in the previous 50 years. [...] Cities had been destroyed, along with the fabric of this country itself. Scores of people had been killed. Democratic partisans used a carefully concocted myth, a lie, to bum-rush America into overturning the old order and handing them much more power.

If you and your family have not yet been kidnapped and sent to a labor camp in northern Minnesota, you may have missed the wholesale transformation of American society. And the logic is a little hard to follow: Democrats are lying about the Capitol insurrection, and you know that because BLM protests “changed this country” in profound ways.

But it doesn’t have to make sense. The point is to just to toss the two ideas into the same stew, so protests against police brutality and the attack on the Capitol are parts of a whole.

It’s not just that arguments such as Carlson’s feed the mania for conspiracy theories that now grips the right and shows no sign of abating. It also provides absolution for conservatives. When you see those rioters smashing windows and beating police officers as they chant the name of the same candidate you voted for, you need not feel a sense of betrayal, let alone guilt or shame.

You’re not implicated, nor is Trump himself. Even if you don’t go quite so far as to believe the Capitol insurrection was staged by BLM agents provocateurs (though many conservatives do believe that), it’s more like the actions of an overenthusiastic unit in a time of war — worthy of a brief scolding perhaps, but ultimately the result of a situation our enemies created.

In that picture, there are no universal moral standards and no behavior that can be judged by what it was and not by who did it. There is only your side and the other side.

There are few ideas Trump so relentlessly promoted in his time as president. Even from beyond the office, he will continue to make that case, and his allies will join right in.