Yet for some reason or other, Ducklo didn’t want Politico writing about it, as Vanity Fair’s Caleb Ecarma wrote on Friday. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Politico reporter Tara Palmeri in a phone call. Other lowlights from the call include strange and sexist comments leveled at Palmeri, as well as a pledge to ruin her reputation. One of the comments isn’t even publishable in The Post.

The White House announced that Ducklo would receive a one-week suspension without pay. In addition to an “initial apology,” Ducklo has sent Palmeri a note of “profound regret.” That’s a soft touch coming from a White House where the boss said, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.”

Speaking about the White House response at a Friday briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki stressed the apologies offered to Palmeri and Politico, and acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior didn’t meet President Biden’s standard of behavior — or hers. About the suspension, she said, “I’m not aware of a history of that step being taken. … We felt that it was a serious punishment.”

It is not. Apparently members of the media don’t merit the same protections from Biden as his colleagues do.

Let’s hope the apologies covered Ducklo’s weaselly conduct even before he ignited on the phone call: On Inauguration Day, Palmeri and a male colleague were tag-teaming the story, with Palmeri calling McCammond and her colleague calling Ducklo. Then Ducklo pulled a move that any seasoned journalist would recognize as noisome and clueless: Instead of returning the reporter’s call, he appealed directly to a Politico editor, who told him, as any good editor should, to check in with the reporters. But Ducklo didn’t call the guy who’d contacted him; he rang up Palmeri, according to Ecarma.

The two spoke off the record, a ground rule meaning that the remarks are not for publication. Reporters may use off-the-record information as a tip to confirm with other sources, but they may never attribute it by name to the source.

The White House, however, took “off the record” to an expansive new level. From Ecarma (boldface added):

White House officials took aim at Palmeri by accusing her of breaking an off-the-record agreement with Ducklo and pressing Politico as to why the contents of the call had been revealed. Palmeri had only informed her editors of the contents of the call, which she had transcribed into her notes as it was happening, after they asked her about it.

It’s unclear precisely how Palmeri was alleged to have broken an off-the-record agreement. An informed source tells this blog that the White House complained that details of the conversation spread around Politico and, in a somewhat gossipy manner, onto Twitter.

We’ve asked the White House specifically about this matter and will report back if we receive a reply.

Pulling away from the specifics here, let’s just establish this much: Reporters who have off-the-record discussions with sources are not only allowed to disclose those discussions with their editors, they’re encouraged or required to do so. “Off the record” is no one-on-one secrecy pact; rather, it is a crutch that powerful people, such as Ducklo, commonly deploy to quash unfavorable stories. And, in this case, it appears to be a device that he abused in spectacular fashion, as opposed to the run-of-the-mill fashions in which it’s commonly abused.

What circumstances warrant abrogation of an off-the-record agreement? A famous case of this power move came when The Post declined to honor an off-the-record arrangement with a woman trying to get reporters to print false allegations as part of a 2017 Project Veritas plan to embarrass the paper. “Because of our customary journalistic rigor, we weren’t fooled, and we can’t honor an ‘off-the-record’ agreement that was solicited in maliciously bad faith,” said Post Executive Editor Martin Baron at the time.

McCammond broke an off-the-record agreement in 2019 with former NBA player Charles Barkley after he said to her, “I don’t hit women, but if I did I would hit you.” Such comments, McCammond tweeted, “don’t merit off-the-record protections.”

Threats, lies, abuse — those seem like reasonable grounds for ditching these agreements. Journalists should make those strictures clear upfront. And if the sources won’t play ball, so be it.

Playbook reported on the Ducklo-McCammond relationship on Tuesday, noting the conflict of interest facing Axios’s McCammond, along with the story’s bizarre arc: Though Politico asked the White House about the matter in late January, it sat on it for weeks, as we noted in a Thursday post. Shortly after it alerted the White House that it was going to publish the piece, People came out with a short profile of the Ducklo-McCammond relationship. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told this blog: “The story of their personal relationship, and the steps that were responsibly taken to ensure there were no conflicts of interest, was T.J. and Lexi’s to tell in whatever timeline and manner of their choosing. We work with a range of outlets including Politico on substantive stories every single day and look forward to having a constructive working relationship.”

That constructive working relationship will have to proceed without Ducklo. When he returns from his suspension, he won’t be working with Politico reporters, according to Psaki. “We don’t want, no one wants anyone to feel uncomfortable, to be put in an uncomfortable position, and that’s not behavior that we will tolerate,” said Psaki.

Except that a puny one-week suspension doesn’t equate to a policy of non-tolerance.

