“The defense counsels could put a lot of videos out in their defense, playing clip after clip of black women talking about fighting for a cause or an issue or a policy. It was not lost on me that so many of them were people of color and women.” It was a searing moment of candor that stripped away the pretense the former president’s lawyers were engaged in a legal case. In fact, like their client, they were there to inflame and to ingratiate themselves with his supporters.

Plaskett made history as the first territorial delegate to serve as an impeachment manager. A former student of lead House manager Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) and a former prosecutor, she took note of her history-making appearance: “I’ve learned throughout my life that preparation and truth can carry you far, can allow you to speak truth to power,” she said. “I’ve learned that as a young Black girl growing up in the projects in Brooklyn, a housing community on St. Croix, sent to the most unlikeliest of settings, and now as an adult woman representing an island territory speaking to the U.S. Senate.”

She was also selected to navigate through a video presentation tracking the mob’s progress inside the Capitol. In less adept hands, it would have been confusing. She made it look easy, keeping her audience focused and repeating necessary details (e.g., the blue dots were the lawmakers, the red were the mob). She used spare language to drive home powerful points. “The president did not defend the Capitol of the United States.”

On less serious notes, she managed to slide in some zingers. “Every American has a right to vote — unless you live in a territory,” she said about our democratic process. At another point during the question-and-answer period, she wrapped up an answer with “And that is why he must be convicted and acquitted.” Her fellow managers’ cried out “and disqualified.” With a deadpan pan expression and exquisite comedic timing, she returned to the microphone to add: “And disqualified.” In describing the former president’s refusal to accept the results of the election he lost, she mused that she had also lost an election once. “I stayed in bed for three days. We do what we need to do and we move on,” she said. “This was not that.”

She also managed to get in some pop-culture references:

She proved herself to be a rising star in the party. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to include her on the team of managers was prescient. It also proved the adage that with representation beyond the norm in American politics (White men) gives us a richer, more informed and more complete understanding of the United States. For her magnificent performance and the preparation she undertook to pull that off, we can say well done, Delegate Plaskett.