Washington owned slaves, although his will did state that they would be freed after his wife’s passing (Martha Washington freed them before she died, purportedly because she thought that condition endangered her life). Lincoln expressed doubt that Blacks and Whites could live together, supporting voluntary colonization of freed slaves to Africa or the Caribbean. He went further in his fourth debate with Stephen Douglas in 1858, saying, “I am not, nor ever have been in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races.” He went on to say that he opposed allowing Blacks the right to vote or serve on juries and supported laws barring Whites and Blacks from marrying each other. If we were to take these acts from Washington and words from Lincoln as the sole testaments to their contributions, they would surely warrant condemnation.

That’s not, however, the way we should look at these men. The real question is whether they acted in ways in their public lives that made it likelier that Black people would in time become free and equal to Whites. Both men dedicated their lives to ideals that did exactly that.

Washington’s contribution to racial justice came in his role in creating the nation itself. It is hard to grasp today, with liberal democracy so thoroughly ingrained throughout the world, how unique the United States was in 1776. There were no nations anywhere in the globe that were democratically governed. Even tiny European city-states that claimed to be republics were in fact mainly oligarchies of merchant families. The American Revolution, fought to establish the principle that “all men are created equal” and that the people alone had the right to establish and alter their governments, was a unique event in human history: a revolt that made claims about human equality that applied to all people in all place and in all times.

Washington was indispensable in creating this new nation and thereby enshrining its shining principles. As the commander in chief of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, he frustrated Britain’s attempt to crush the revolution and, with the aid of the French, won the final victory at Yorktown. As the presiding figure at the Constitutional Convention, he oversaw the compromises that led to a document that allowed the young nation to survive and flourish. As its first president, he ensured that the practices of self-government laid deep roots in American soil. Without Washington’s steady hand and prudence, it’s doubtful the United States we know today would exist.

Lincoln’s political prudence in turn led to the end of slavery. It was far from clear in the 1850s that the North would politically consolidate around a party dedicated to anti-slavery ideals. The anti-Catholic Know Nothing Party was initially more popular than the anti-slavery Republican Party in 1854 and 1855. As that party faded, it was still unclear whether the majority of Northern voters would back the Republicans or instead support Douglas’s “popular sovereignty” policy toward slavery. That approach would have allowed citizens in each territory to decide whether to allow slavery and was animated by Douglas’s sentiment that the Declaration of Independence’s statement that “all men are created equal” was not meant to apply to Black people. Lincoln defied pressure not to oppose Douglas and instead made the human equality of Black people the centerpiece of his campaign.

Lincoln’s success in marshaling public opinion in the North then allowed him to eliminate slavery in the South. He could have let the Confederacy secede from the Union; instead, he held it as an intolerable rebellion. He did not have to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved persons in rebellious territories, but he did. He could have negotiated with the Confederacy for peace, as his Democratic opponent in the 1864 presidential election urged. Instead, he fought for complete and unconditional surrender, risking his own reelection on that principle. None of these acts were necessary to American survival, but they were necessary to ending slavery. This is why Frederick Douglass, the most famous free Black person of that era, could say that Lincoln was “emphatically the black man’s President: the first to show any respect for their rights as men.”

Real racial equality, social as well as legal, remains a work in progress. That progress would not have occurred without Washington and Lincoln. Let all of us honor them on this day without reservation.

