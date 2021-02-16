Judging from GOP state parties’ censures against Republicans who voted to convict, Lieu is probably right. Going through Republican senators’ statements explaining their votes to acquit, Lieu noted that almost all dwelled on the jurisdictional issue — “anything but his conduct.”

The politics going forward puts Republicans in a tight spot. “The majority of the country concluded Donald Trump instigated an insurrection” Lieu noted. “The country is in a very different place than the Republican Party.” He thinks also that makes it “very difficult in the midterms, especially in seats where there is only a couple of points difference between the Republican and Democrat [in 2020].”

Lieu enthusiastically backs House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement on Monday that she will set up a commission akin to the 9/11 commission to “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex . . . and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.” Lieu says, “There are so many security issues that need to be investigated. That’s definitely a good idea.”

On potential criminal prosecution of the former president, Lieu told me, “He may have committed a number of crimes.” For this reason, Lieu believes, Trump should be subject to a criminal investigation (and may already be, in Georgia).

“In the future, you’ll get another Donald Trump if you don’t put in some safeguards,” Lieu warned. Such safeguards would include allowing prosecution of a sitting president, which Lieu argues is not barred under the Constitution, and enhancing Congress’s ability to enforce subpoenas. “I have a bill to fine witnesses [who do not comply]. I think that would help,” he said.

Beyond that, Congress must make some protections against corruption more concrete. “The federal rules say you cannot use your office for personal gain. If you do, you get a very nasty letter,” Lieu explained. “That means you essentially have no enforcement. We should make that a criminal misdemeanor, at least.” He also recommended passing a law that would make it illegal to hold public events at properties you own and require remittance to the Treasury any money you receive if you violate the edict.

While these financial measures do not, strictly speaking, go to the constitutional powers of the president, they do provide a disincentive for grifters and con men to seek the presidency. Take the profit away, and fewer Trumps will show up to run for office. Lieu concedes, “Yeah, it’s about the money” for many would-be candidates of Trump’s ilk.

Lieu said the reaction he has gotten since the trial has been overwhelmingly positive. “They are very pleased with the presentation, that it happened and that it cemented Trump’s infamous place in history.” If Democrats are forceful, we may get a raft of reforms, as was the case post-Watergate, that makes it more unlikely for another Trump to come along — or if he does, that makes it easier to stop him before he does more harm to the country.