1a Maca, 1b Tier 1 Maca, 1b Tier 2 Macarena!

1b Tier 3 Maca, 1c Tier 1 Maca, 1c Tier 2 Macarena!

1c Tier 3 Maca, 2 Maca, 3 Macarena!

Hey! Macarena!

***

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1b Tier 3

***

Twilight

New Moon

Eclipse

Breaking Dawn: Part 1a

Breaking Dawn: Part 1b Tier 1

***

Pop! 1c Tier 2! Squish! Uh-uh! Cicero! Lipschitz!

***

Step Up

Step Up 1b: The Streets

Step Up 1b Tier 2:D

***

Martin Luther’s 8 Theses

Alcoholics Anonymous: A 3-Step Program

Woodrow Wilson’s 2 Points

The 1 Deadly Sins

***

Mambo Number 1b Tier 3

***

The Fast and the Furious

1b Tier 1 Fast 1b Tier 1 Furious

The Fast and the Furious 1b Tier 2: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 1b Tier 3

Fast 1c Tier 1

Fast & Furious 1c Tier 2

Furious 1c Tier 3

The Fate of the Furious (Phase 2)

